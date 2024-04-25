I spend a lot of time each day gathering together new information and interesting articles. I then pick one or two of the most fascinating topics and write about them. However, that leaves a lot of missed out information that I’m not sharing.

Below is a summary of all the latest articles and information that I’ve found. Today, this is for paid subscribers only and will be a lot of the time in the future.

Support this newsletter by becoming a paid subscriber and join the thousands of readers who stay informed about what is really going on in the world and why.

Topics covered today include:

WHO's Covid Reports Exposed: The Shocking Non-Science Revealed;

England's Pupils Face Worst Exam Results in Decades Due to Lockdowns;

Alcohol Deaths Hit Record High Due to Lockdowns;

Alarming Conflicts in Cancer Data: Is a Crisis Brewing?

Iran vs. Israel: The Proxy War That Could Trigger World War III;

BBC's Civilisation Series Slapped with Controversial Trigger Warning;

N. Korea: AUKUS Expansion Will Turn Asia-Pacific into 'Nuclear Minefield';

Russia Vetoes UN Resolution to Prevent Space Arms Race;

NYT Celebrates Government Surveillance: Are We Being Worn Down?

Government's Bank Spying Plot Risks False Suspicion;

AI Cop Cameras Writes Reports Based on Audio;

Russian Court Orders Seizure of $440M from JPMorgan Amid Sanctions;

US Secretly Sent Long-Range Missiles to Ukraine, Kyiv Used Them;

Pfizer 'Chose Not To' Disclose SV40 Sequence in COVID Shots;

and much more.