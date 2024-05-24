Today's Must-Reads - 24 May 2024 - EVs Twice As Likely to Hit Pedestrians
Topics covered today include:
Thousands of High-Voltage Pylons to Be Installed Across Britain for Net Zero;
World Bank’s Plan to Decimate Global Farming Under Carbon Cuts Guise;
Feds Expand Punishment of EcoHealth, Suspend President Over Wuhan Lab Ties;
Fauci Under Fire as New COVID Emails Suggest Conspiracy to Hide Records;
Biggest US Retailers Slash Prices as Inflation-Fatigued Shoppers Cut Back;
300 Boeing Planes Have Potential Flaw That Could Cause 'Fire or Explosion';
Widening Consumer Divide: Rich Keep Spending, Poor Struggle with Bills;
50,000-Year-Old Neanderthal Bones Yield Oldest Known Human Viruses;
Ashley Biden's Diary Admitting 'Showers with Dad' and Abuse Fears Confirmed;
US-China Decoupling? Election Tariffs and 'Friend-Shoring' Raise Questions;
Elon Musk Must Defeat Australian Censors in High-Stakes Free Speech Battle;
Israel Lobby Funded a Third of Conservative MPs Ahead of Election;
Indian Parents Sue Government for COVID Vaccine Deaths of Their Children
and much more!
