Today's Must-Reads (24 April 2026)
Exposing the narrative with the latest news, studies, reports and articles!
🔥Top Stories
Trump threatens tariffs on UK as tech tax row escalates…
Pentagon rift rumours spark NATO alliance tensions…
EU moves toward fresh Russia sanctions push…
Iran lays new mines as Hormuz tensions intensify…
Epstein files reveal London network of abuse flats…
Social media bans for millions advance in US…
UK Biobank data breach exposes half a million…
France ID hack puts millions at cyber risk…
Pentagon backs humanoid robotics race with China…
Markets warned of sharp correction risk ahead…
Microsoft offers rare mass voluntary exits…
Drug prices surge as war hits supply chains…
WHO advances new global vaccine approval system…
…and many more stories below.
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