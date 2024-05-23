Exposing the Truth with the Naked Emperor!

Welcome to your daily dose of curated news and insights from across the globe!

Below is a summary of all the must-read articles and information. This is a slimmed down version for all readers but is usually for paid subscribers only.

Become a paid subscriber and join the thousands of readers who get the full scoop every day.

Take advantage of this fantastic offer to continue reading every day for under 20 cents/pence per with a 20% discount!!

Get 20% off for 1 year

Climate Change

Is climate change making turbulence worse? [Or Boeing!] Last year scientists from Reading University found that severe turbulence, from this clean air phenomenon, had increased 55% between 1979 and 2020 in the North Atlantic. They said that warmer air from increasing greenhouse gas emissions was changing the wind speed in the jet stream.

Drivers in England will get £30 a week to 'give up' their cars from June 1. Possible, a climate charity, is launching its latest Car Free Challenge which aims to show drivers how they can go about their daily lives without the need for a vehicle. The Going Car Free scheme will start on June 1 and end on June 30, with drivers potentially benefitting from prizes and incentives from Possible. "Remember, participants do not have to go a full car-free month to take part! It’s simply a case of switching up travel choices where possible, and we are on hand to offer support, guidance and incentives." [Nudge, nudge!]

Covid

Fauci aide triggers deeper concerns about hidden emails on COVID origins. Testimony from National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Senior Scientific Advisor David Morens — a longtime aide to former NIAID Director Anthony Fauci — only deepened congressional concerns about the possibility of concealed or destroyed emails concerning connections between the institute and the Wuhan Institute of Virology. A memo and over 150 emails released by the House Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Pandemic Wednesday show that Morens spent considerable time and energy avoiding the Freedom of Information Act — a law that requires federal agency records to be provided to the public on request with limited exceptions.

NIH adviser David Morens can’t recall if he deleted COVID records, laughs off Fauci FOIA evasions. NIH senior adviser Dr. David Morens improperly conducted official government business from his private email account and solicited help from the NIH’s Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) office to dodge records requests, according to emails revealed in a memo by the House Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Pandemic, which The Post obtained Wednesday. “[I] learned from our foia [sic] lady here how to make emails disappear after I am foia’d [sic] but before the search starts,” Morens wrote in a Feb. 24, 2021, email. “Plus I deleted most of those earlier emails after sending them to gmail [sic].”

Covid Mandates & Lockdowns

What Really Happened: Lockdown until Vaccination. The idea was to come up with some way in which the antidote would gain the credit for having solved the pandemic that supposedly emerged from a wet market. The new technology would get the credit and then obtain generalized approval for a new form of health care that could be applied to myriad maladies in the future. Everyone would get rich. And Big Pharma and Fauci would be the heroes. The objective in this little game must be to preserve population-wide immunological naivete for the entire period. Exposure needed to be minimized to keep seroprevalence levels at their lowest possible point, perhaps no more than 10 or 20 percent and certainly below 50 percent. The only possible path here was to insist on as little human-to-human contact as possible.

Health

US cow-derived H5N1 virus flown to Porton Down under strict security for UK testing. A new unit set up to tackle H5N1 is testing imported samples of the virus at the high-security laboratories at Porton Down, in a race to understand if it poses a substantial risk to British livestock. Virus extracted from sick cattle in the US has been shipped to three secure UK laboratories in Porton Down, London and Weybridge, Prof Ashley Banyard of the Animal Plant and Health Agency (APHA) told The Telegraph.

Nightmares May Have an Eerie Link to Autoimmune Disease. A new study led by University of Cambridge public health researcher Melanie Sloan has found that bad dreams are one of the most common and early signs of a lupus flare-up. The findings add to anecdotal reports that dreams and the brain's immune system are somehow intertwined. "We have long been aware that alterations in dreaming may signify changes in physical, neurological and mental health, and can sometimes be early indicators of disease," says neurologist and study author Guy Leschziner from Guy's and St Thomas' Hospitals in London.

Politics

Former Secretary of State, Ben Wallace - Foreign Office HQ is where British interests go to die. The Foreign Office seems to be governed by two principles. The first is “not to upset anyone”, even if it comes at the cost of Britain’s national interest. The second is that it has an overwhelming “duty of care”, not to UK citizens but to its own workforce. But these positions catch up with you. If you stand for nothing, you end up eventually being found out. And this week, in the Security Council, the Foreign Office was found out. In what world was it the correct thing to do to stand in silence for the Iranian president? A man who ordered the deaths of hundreds if not thousands of innocent Iranians during the aftermath of the Revolution. A man who exported drones to Russia and Hamas to kill our allies and friends. For too long foreign secretaries and ambassadors have been held back by a culture more interested in consensus and health and safety than actually being agents for our national interest.

The Manchester Bombing Cover-Up Continues. Will the truth about the UK secret state’s connections to the Manchester bomber ever be revealed? Not if MI5 and David Cameron can help it. The security service has been decidedly unforthcoming in revealing what it, and other UK intelligence agencies, knew about Salman Abedi in the months and years before he detonated his bomb at the Ariana Grande concert on 22 May 2017. Evidence has emerged that MI5 and MI6 encouraged radicals such as the Abedis, and other British-Libyans based in Manchester, to fight in Libya, and allowed them to travel to the country, a hotbed of terrorism, for years afterwards.

What on Earth is a ‘global majority’ person? The National Trust is once again under fire for its absurd virtue-signalling. Instead of sticking to its role as preserver of historical houses and custodian of the British countryside, it has launched another foray into the culture war. Now it is promoting an ‘inclusive’ walking project for those it calls ‘global majority’ Brits. Leaving aside the ridiculousness of an ‘inclusive walk’ as a concept (the great outdoors is, famously, already open to everyone), you can be forgiven for wondering what on Earth the National Trust means by ‘global majority’ people. The use of ‘global majority’ here is a reference to the fact that the world’s population is 85 per cent non-white. It is a phrase that is fast being adopted by socially conscious types as the new, even more politically correct version of ‘ethnic minority’ or ‘BAME’ (black, Asian and minority ethnic).

Welcome to Britain’s most miserable election - Come July, apathy will be the only winner. As Westminster’s rumour mill thrummed to the possibility of a snap election, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak walked into yesterday’s PMQs with a spring in his blue-suited step. High on the falling rate of inflation, it seemed the long overdue summer months may just lift the national spirits. And then it started to rain. Like the English football fans once again building up their emotional fortitude, knowing full well it’s not the disappointment but the hope that causes the greatest suffering, the dampening weather system blowing back into Downing Street suggested that, as far as the many are concerned, the future will be gloomy.

Science

Electric ‘Ripples’ in the Resting Brain Tag Memories for Storage. By studying electrical patterns in the brain, Buzsáki seeks to understand how our experiences are represented and saved as memories. New studies from his lab and others have suggested that the brain tags experiences worth remembering by repeatedly sending out sudden and powerful high-frequency brain waves. Known as “sharp wave ripples,” these waves, kicked up by the firing of many thousands of neurons within milliseconds of each other, are “like a fireworks show in the brain,” said Wannan Yang, a doctoral student in Buzsáki’s lab who led the new work, which was published in Science in March. They fire when the mammalian brain is at rest, whether during a break between tasks or during sleep.

Technology

Pentagon says Russia ‘likely’ launched space weapon. The United States has blamed Russia for launching a spacecraft capable of attacking satellites in orbit, the Pentagon said late Tuesday as tensions over space weaponry ramp up. "Russia launched a satellite into low Earth orbit that we assess is likely a counter space weapon," the Pentagon's spokesman Pat Ryder said, adding that the spacecraft was dispatched "into the same orbit as a U.S. government satellite." This year, U.S. officials briefed that Russia was developing a type of nuclear anti-satellite weapon, a revelation that sparked consternation among space policy wonks due to the cataclysmic impact on the global economy a detonation would have.

Vaccines

The UK Covid Inquiry begins its investigation into vaccines. Anna Morris KC read out the yellow card data - 2,688 fatalities, 468,250 reports (300,000 of them were serious).

Share

Give a gift subscription

Donate Subscriptions