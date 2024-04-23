Today's Must-Reads - 23 April 2024
A selection of the latest news, studies, reports and articles
I spend a lot of time each day gathering together new information and interesting articles. I then pick one or two of the most fascinating topics and write about them. However, that leaves a lot of missed out information that I’m not sharing.
Below is a summary of all the latest articles and information that I’ve found. Today, this is for paid subscribers only and will be a lot of the time in the future.
Support this newsletter by becoming a paid subscriber and join the thousands of readers who stay informed about what is really going on in the world and why.
Topics covered today include:
Undemocratic Climate Policies Pushed Through by Lawfare Campaigns;
US-Funded China Experiments Could Secretly Manipulate Viruses: Email;
SARS-CoV-2 is Precisely the Virus WIV Was Hunting For in 2019;
Nvidia Stock Plummets: Is the AI Bubble Bursting?
Credit Card Giant's Delinquency Rates Skyrocket, Signalling Trouble;
Venezuela Accelerates Crypto Shift as Oil Sanctions Return;
Lavrov: Russia, China Trade Almost Completely Dedollarized;
24/7 Stock Trading? NYSE Explores Controversial Shift;
Cancer Treatment Wait Times Double, Thousands Suffer Delays;
Netanyahu Fears Arrest as ICC Targets Israeli Leaders;
Conservatives Must Defend Brexit or Risk Labour Unraveling It;
Poland 'Ready' to Host NATO Nuclear Weapons, President Says;
N. Korea: Kim Guided Simulated Nuclear Counterattack Drills;
NPR CEO Shocks: 'Truth' Stands in Way of Progress;
NASA's Voyager 1 Comes Back to Life After Months of Silence;
UFO or Drone Swarms Overwhelm US Military Facilities;
and much more.
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to The Naked Emperor’s Newsletter to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.