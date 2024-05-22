Today's Must-Reads - 22 May 2024 - Klaus Schwab Resigns From the WEF...Or Does He?
A selection of the latest news, studies, reports and articles
Topics covered today include:
US Congressman: Covid 'Pre-Planned by Elite Group' at Event 201;
NJ Gym Owner Who Defied COVID Shutdown Cleared of All Charges;
The Great Pandemic Walkback: Critics Were Right All Along;
Biden Releases 1M Barrels of Gasoline in Bid to Lower Pump Prices;
Yellen Urges EU to Join US in Curbing Cheap Chinese Exports;
Offshored Industrialization Reaches Dead End;
Raisi's Chief of Staff Describes Downed Helicopter's Final Moments in ‘Fog’;
Biden Admin Signals Support for Sanctions Against ICC Over Israel Warrants;
Fluoride Exposure in Pregnancy Linked to Child's Brain Development Issues;
The Universe Made of Experiences, Not Things, Philosopher Proposes;
2024 & the Inevitable Rise of Biometrics;
Putin Starts Tactical Nuke Drills Near Ukraine Amid Western 'Provocations';
Young Plumber's Death from Covid Vax Side Effect 'Should Have Been Prevented'
and much more!
To continue reading for under 20 cents/pence per day, sign up today and receive a 20% discount!!
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to The Naked Emperor’s Newsletter to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.