Topics covered today include:

US Congressman: Covid 'Pre-Planned by Elite Group' at Event 201;

NJ Gym Owner Who Defied COVID Shutdown Cleared of All Charges;

The Great Pandemic Walkback: Critics Were Right All Along;

Biden Releases 1M Barrels of Gasoline in Bid to Lower Pump Prices;

Yellen Urges EU to Join US in Curbing Cheap Chinese Exports;

Offshored Industrialization Reaches Dead End;

Raisi's Chief of Staff Describes Downed Helicopter's Final Moments in ‘Fog’;

Biden Admin Signals Support for Sanctions Against ICC Over Israel Warrants;

Fluoride Exposure in Pregnancy Linked to Child's Brain Development Issues;

The Universe Made of Experiences, Not Things, Philosopher Proposes;

2024 & the Inevitable Rise of Biometrics;

Putin Starts Tactical Nuke Drills Near Ukraine Amid Western 'Provocations';