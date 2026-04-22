Today's Must-Reads (22 April 2026)
Exposing the narrative with the latest news, studies, reports and articles!
🔥Top Stories
Trump admits uranium recovery will be long, complex…
US nuclear chief suspended after sensitive leak video…
Iran seizes ships in Hormuz despite ceasefire…
‘Ghost tankers’ dodge sanctions in global oil trade…
War of attrition explains shifting US Iran strategy…
CIA-linked Americans killed in Mexico raid…
UK rolls out facial recognition despite backlash…
AI tools now watching screens and tracking workers…
Recession risk ‘one tweet away,’ warns Goldman CEO…
US oil exports surge amid global supply shock…
UAE seeks US financial lifeline amid war fallout…
Airlines slash flights as fuel costs explode…
New data challenges long-term climate extremes…
…and many more stories below.
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