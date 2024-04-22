I spend a lot of time each day gathering together new information and interesting articles. I then pick one or two of the most fascinating topics and write about them. However, that leaves a lot of missed out information that I’m not sharing.

Below is a summary of all the latest articles and information that I’ve found. Today, this is for paid subscribers only and will be a lot of the time in the future.

Support this newsletter by becoming a paid subscriber and join the thousands of readers who stay informed about what is really going on in the world and why.

Topics covered today include:

Climate Change Narrative Stifles Africa's Modernization and Prosperity;

Jonathan Van-Tam Dressed in Nun’s Outfit at Football Match;

Deadly Falls Surge, Lockdown Blamed for 'Concerning' Trend;

$300K Robotic Micro-Factories Revolutionize Custom Home Building;

Medical Device Companies Pay Millions to NHS to Influence Decisions;

US House Passes New Iran Oil Sanctions in Aid Package;

Kremlin: US Military Aid to Israel 'Road to Escalation';

NYT Reassures Us That Government Surveillance Keeps Us Safe;

Centrists' Trans Tune Change: Truth Sacrificed for Status;

Ex-CIA Whistleblower: Assange Won't Get Fair US Trial;

MPs Oppose Funding Disinformation Index After Blacklisting Row;

Scientists: 'Irresponsible' to Ignore Widespread Animal Consciousness;

ChatGPT-4 Outperforms Human Psychologists in Social Intelligence Test;

Mercedes Launches First Autonomous Cars Without Driver Supervision;

Ukraine Aid Package Defeat for US Populists in House;

and much more.