Today's Must-Reads - 21 May 2024 - Assange Wins Right to Appeal Extradition
A selection of the latest news, studies, reports and articles
New Court Ruling No 'Victory' for Julian Assange, Release Still Uncertain;
Other topics covered today include:
Half of Americans Believe Climate Change Will Destroy Planet in Their Lifetime;
Government Bribed Walgreens, CVS Billions to Block Ivermectin for COVID;
Falklands' £33 Trillion Oil Bounty Eyed by Putin and Xi After Huge Discovery;
First-Time Buyers Pay 191% More Than Parents Did in 1990s;
Biden's 100% Tariffs on Chinese EVs: Bad Policy, Worse Leadership;
ICC: Senior Leader Says Court 'Built for Africa and Thugs Like Putin';
Infected Blood Scandal: NHS and Government's 'Downright Deception';
Microplastics Found in Every Human Testicle;
Slovak PM Fico's Assassination Possibly Not a 'Lone Wolf' Attack;
Pope Francis: Migration 'Makes a Country Grow,' Calls for Open Borders;
The Useless Administrative Class: Failing When Needed Most;
Plant Virus Fights Cancers in Mice With 'Widespread Effectiveness';
'Dead Internet Theory': Is AI and Bot-Generated Content Taking Over the Web?
and much more!
