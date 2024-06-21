Today's Must-Reads - 21 June 2024
Top medical journals were biased towards Zero Covid, studies find. Herein lays the problem: our top medical journals, like our mainstream media, have become increasingly ideological on everything from Covid to gender medicine to climate change. Perhaps this is not surprising: medical journals tend to promote more government-directed public health. But they have also become increasingly influenced by the culture wars, also seen in their promotion of diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI). What has come to suffer, however, is foundational to the free exchange of ideas: a diversity of viewpoint.
Map shows Chinese-owned farmland next to 19 US military bases in ‘alarming’ threat to national security. They include some of the military’s most strategically important bases: Fort Liberty (formerly Fort Bragg) in Fayetteville, North Carolina; Fort Cavazos (formerly Fort Hood) in Killeen, Texas; Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton in San Diego, California, and MacDill air force base in Tampa, Florida.
Just Stop Oil’s Stonehenge stunt is the last straw. Just about everyone now agrees that Just Stop Oil has got to stop. Yesterday’s defacing of Stonehenge, one of mankind’s oldest surviving monuments, seems to have united the UK in condemnation. Even some former cheerleaders of JSO and its offshoots recognise that the orange-spraying eco-loons have gone too far this time. These stunts are not common-garden civil disobedience. This is not disruption in an attempt to ‘raise awareness’ or get some politician’s attention. These are attacks on human civilisation itself.
