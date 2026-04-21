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Digital ID is the Next Tool of CENSORSHIP & SUPPRESSION Unless we Push Back Now

Money worries blocking navy from boarding Russian tankers No vessels have been seized because of concerns in Whitehall that berthing and maintaining them could cost tens of millions of pounds

Washington cuts flow of US dollars to Iraqi central bank until ‘acceptable’ government formed The US has suspended all funding and security coordination with Iraq, and shipments of dollars the Central Bank of Iraq (CBI), until a new Baghdad government acceptable to Washington is formed.

Thailand to Accelerate Planning on ‘Land Bridge’ Project, Minister Says The land bridge envisions the creation of a trade route across the narrow stem of southern Thailand that separates the Gulf of Thailand from the Andaman Sea. The intention is to create an alternative to the congested Malacca Strait, which would reduce shipping times between the two oceans by an average of four days, and cut shipping costs by about 15 percent

German Chancellor Activates National Security Council for Energy Crisis Merz has announced plans to convene Germany’s National Security Council to address the escalating energy supply crisis, with aviation fuel explicitly cited among the critical products requiring supply assurance — as the country’s aviation industry association BDL has separately issued an urgent call for the release of European strategic jet fuel reserves and a package of emergency measures to prevent large-scale flight cancellations from June.

World facing NEW nuclear arms race that could see 20 countries ‘chasing the bomb’ Rafael Grossi said growing instability had left the world in a “very, very fragile position” and a “crack in the system” could push nations into racing for nuclear capability.

Could There Be Any Idea More Ignorant Than Government-Run Grocery Stores? In the collection of real world evidence that has been accumulated over the last 100 years or so as to whether socialism can ever work, there is no case of more overwhelming evidence of socialism’s failure than the case of grocery stores. Do Mamdani and his sycophants not know about this?

FBI Director Kash Patel sues The Atlantic for article that alleged excessive drinking His behavior, including “both conspicuous inebriation and unexplained absences,” has alarmed officials at the FBI and Department of Justice, leading one official speaking anonymously to say that worry about what would happen in the case of a terrorist attack in the U.S. “keeps me up at night,” the magazine said.

“Use the Momentum”: The EU Moves to Destroy the Last Vestiges of National Sovereignty The defeat of Viktor Orban in Hungary last weekend was celebrated by many who saw the former president as establishing single-party rule in his central European nation. The irony is that this claimed victory for democracy may fuel the establishment of a global governance system that is neither democratic nor accountable to citizens.

Japan loosens arms export rules in break from post-WW2 pacifism Japan has relaxed decades-old restrictions on its arms exports, clearing the way for it to sell weapons to more than a dozen countries.