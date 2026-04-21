Today's Must-Reads (21 April 2026)
Exposing the narrative with the latest news, studies, reports and articles!
🔥Top Stories
UK doesn’t have the cash to seize Russian tankers…
US cuts dollar flow to Iraq…
Thailand fast-tracks canal to avoid Strait of Malacca…
Germany activates crisis council as energy fears surge…
Nuclear arms race fears as 20 nations eye the bomb…
FBI chief sues The Atlantic over drinking claims…
Japan breaks with pacifism to expand arms exports…
Drone warfare reshaping modern battlefields…
Oil market no longer driven by price signals…
Trump invokes wartime powers to boost energy…
Europe edges toward ‘energy lockdowns’…
Ukraine strikes key Russian export refinery…
Airlines cut routes as fuel crisis deepens…
…and many more stories below.
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👀 Worth Watching
Digital ID is the Next Tool of CENSORSHIP & SUPPRESSION Unless we Push Back Now
🥊 Quick Hits
Politics/Geo-politics/Global news
Money worries blocking navy from boarding Russian tankers
No vessels have been seized because of concerns in Whitehall that berthing and maintaining them could cost tens of millions of pounds
Washington cuts flow of US dollars to Iraqi central bank until ‘acceptable’ government formed
The US has suspended all funding and security coordination with Iraq, and shipments of dollars the Central Bank of Iraq (CBI), until a new Baghdad government acceptable to Washington is formed.
Thailand to Accelerate Planning on ‘Land Bridge’ Project, Minister Says
The land bridge envisions the creation of a trade route across the narrow stem of southern Thailand that separates the Gulf of Thailand from the Andaman Sea. The intention is to create an alternative to the congested Malacca Strait, which would reduce shipping times between the two oceans by an average of four days, and cut shipping costs by about 15 percent
German Chancellor Activates National Security Council for Energy Crisis
Merz has announced plans to convene Germany’s National Security Council to address the escalating energy supply crisis, with aviation fuel explicitly cited among the critical products requiring supply assurance — as the country’s aviation industry association BDL has separately issued an urgent call for the release of European strategic jet fuel reserves and a package of emergency measures to prevent large-scale flight cancellations from June.
World facing NEW nuclear arms race that could see 20 countries ‘chasing the bomb’
Rafael Grossi said growing instability had left the world in a “very, very fragile position” and a “crack in the system” could push nations into racing for nuclear capability.
Could There Be Any Idea More Ignorant Than Government-Run Grocery Stores?
In the collection of real world evidence that has been accumulated over the last 100 years or so as to whether socialism can ever work, there is no case of more overwhelming evidence of socialism’s failure than the case of grocery stores. Do Mamdani and his sycophants not know about this?
FBI Director Kash Patel sues The Atlantic for article that alleged excessive drinking
His behavior, including “both conspicuous inebriation and unexplained absences,” has alarmed officials at the FBI and Department of Justice, leading one official speaking anonymously to say that worry about what would happen in the case of a terrorist attack in the U.S. “keeps me up at night,” the magazine said.
“Use the Momentum”: The EU Moves to Destroy the Last Vestiges of National Sovereignty
The defeat of Viktor Orban in Hungary last weekend was celebrated by many who saw the former president as establishing single-party rule in his central European nation. The irony is that this claimed victory for democracy may fuel the establishment of a global governance system that is neither democratic nor accountable to citizens.
Japan loosens arms export rules in break from post-WW2 pacifism
Japan has relaxed decades-old restrictions on its arms exports, clearing the way for it to sell weapons to more than a dozen countries.
Some things in Politics Don’t Make Sense Except in the Light of Depopulation
We are meant to despise Trump for the brutality of ICE, nabbing the Venezuelan president, diverting energy to AI data centers, bombing a girls’ school in Iran, starving Cubans, and shredding the US Constitution.
Technology
Sam Altman’s World ID Expands Biometric Identity Checks
Eighteen million scanned irises in, the company has found its real business model: charging advertisers a premium for verified eyeballs.
The Technocratic Unconscious
The ideological genealogy of Elon Musk’s proposed “Universal High Income” remains conspicuously underexamined in contemporary discourse. Musk’s maternal grandfather, Joshua N. Haldeman, served as a principal organizer of Technocracy Incorporated’s Canadian operations during the 1930s — a techno-rationalist movement that sought to abolish the price system entirely, replacing monetary exchange with energy certificates.
Game of Drones: The New World Disorder
The real laboratory for modern warfare is Ukraine. What began as a conventional invasion has become something else. Ukraine survived not because it matched Russia’s scale, but because it changed the nature of the fight. It shifted from platform warfare to systems warfare. Drones turned the battlefield upside-down.
Finance/Economy/Energy
Productivity Is Key to Our Economic Future
Whatever role AI will play, sustained growth requires pro-innovation policies.
Oil Is No Longer Trading Like a Market
Global oil trade is splitting into regional blocs, with flows increasingly dictated by geopolitical power rather than price, signaling a structural shift.
Trump invokes wartime powers to fund new energy projects
Trump on Monday signed five presidential determinations under the law, targeting domestic coal power, liquefied natural gas, domestic petroleum and power-grid infrastructure — areas where he said insufficiencies threaten national defense.
Quarter of a million people could lose their jobs by 2027 as UK ‘flirts with recession’
The job market will endure its ‘biggest hit since the pandemic’
Energy Lockdowns Coming to Europe
The European Union is “recommending” that people work from home, use public transportation, and stay home more often due to the looming energy crisis tied to the war in Iran. For now, it is a gentle request but how long until it is required?
Ukraine Hits Russia’s Only Black Sea Refinery-Export Hub in Tuapse
The strike is part of an expanding Ukrainian campaign targeting Russia’s energy export infrastructure, particularly facilities tied to maritime oil shipments.
Airline drops Los Angeles routes as rising fuel prices across California force major schedule cuts
Norse Atlantic Airways has scrapped all flights from LAX for the upcoming summer season, a move tied to rising jet fuel costs linked to the ongoing conflict involving Iran.
Alaska Air takes $193M loss
Alaska Air Group lost $193 million in the first three months of 2026 as it dealt with skyrocketing jet fuel prices due to the war in Iran.
Man-made Climate Change
Government picks Net Zero ideologue as chair of Ofcom
Sir Ian Cheshire is chair of the ‘We Mean Business Coalition‘, a major international alliance committed to accelerating the transition to a Net Zero economy and to mobilising investment running into the trillions of dollars towards ‘decarbonisation’.
New Study: The Climate May Be 5 Times More Sensitive To Solar Forcing Than Commonly Assumed
The climate sensitivity to a doubling of CO2 with feedbacks may only be about 1°C, with humans contributing just 30% to the global warming since 1850.
💎 Fascinating Finds
Autonomy key to happiness, study finds
If you can’t get no satisfaction, then maybe it’s because happiness does not only stem from pleasure or a meaningful existence. Instead, a new Simon Fraser University study suggests that freedom is the key to happiness.
Redheads are ‘spreading across the globe’ for one reason as humans evolve, scientists say
A new Harvard University study has found that humans are still evolving - and red hair genetics suggest we are evolving into redheads
The underappreciated organ that could be key to longer life
New research challenges assumption that small organ located behind sternum becomes unimportant after childhood
Thanks for reading — see you tomorrow.
— NE
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Rallies against Digital ID in London, Belfast, Edinburgh and Cardiff on Saturday 25th of April. London Trafalgar Square start at 2 pm.
For people interested.
The article on autonomy is enlightening.
"Researchers found that while positive feelings and pleasure are important, autonomy and the freedom to make your own choices is a better gauge of happiness."
Absolutely true. It seems that, the more free stuff people get as a result of giving up their autonomy in favor of government programs, the less happy they are.