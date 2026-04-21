The Naked Emperor’s Newsletter

The Naked Emperor’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Myra's avatar
Myra
9h

Rallies against Digital ID in London, Belfast, Edinburgh and Cardiff on Saturday 25th of April. London Trafalgar Square start at 2 pm.

For people interested.

Reply
Share
The Radical Individualist's avatar
The Radical Individualist
9h

The article on autonomy is enlightening.

"Researchers found that while positive feelings and pleasure are important, autonomy and the freedom to make your own choices is a better gauge of happiness."

Absolutely true. It seems that, the more free stuff people get as a result of giving up their autonomy in favor of government programs, the less happy they are.

Reply
Share
4 replies by NE - Naked Emperor Newsletter and others
4 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Naked Emperor · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture