Today's Must-Reads - 20 May 2024 - Iranian President Killed in Helicopter Crash
A selection of the latest news, studies, reports and articles
Iranian President Raisi Confirmed Dead in Helicopter Crash;
Other topics covered today include:
EcoHealth's US Bat Lab Plans Doomed by Federal Funding Ban;
Court Rules University's COVID Vaccine Mandate Violates Constitution;
Commercial Real Estate Woes Threaten Euro Zone Financial Stability;
North Koreans Steal US Identities, Infiltrate Fortune 500 Companies;
Fed Considers Slashing Planned Capital Requirements for Big Banks;
CBC Accused of Whitewashing Israel's Crimes in Gaza Coverage;
CIA Agents Arrested in Congo After Failed Coup Attempt;
Democracy ≠ Freedom: The Illusion of Choice in Authoritarian Regimes;
China Winning Weapons Race as US Drives Away Talented Chinese Scientists;
Mysterious 'Anomaly' Near Giza Pyramids Baffles Archaeologists;
Google Cloud's 'Unprecedented' Blunder Wipes Out Giant Customer Account;
and much more!
