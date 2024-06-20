Today's Must-Reads - 20 June 2024
Exposing the narrative with the latest news, studies, reports and articles!
Naked Emperor: Exposing the Narrative
Welcome to your daily dose of curated news and insights from across the globe!
Topics covered today include:
Climate Change
Pentagon Wants to Feed Troops Experimental Lab-Grown Meat;
Activists Are Wrong About Which Energy Source Reduces Air Pollution;
Covid
Sen. Paul Slams ‘Partisan’ DOJ for Refusal to Investigate Fauci;
Anthony Fauci's Inner Circle Initially Thought COVID Came From a Lab;
Covid Mandates & Lockdowns
Ex-Minister Wants Amnesty for Lockdown Fines;
Remember Starmer's Draconian Lockdown Cheerleading Before Voting;
Fauci: Keeping Schools Closed Too Long Was Mistake;
Economy/Energy/Finance
Reddit Trader Pocketed $34 Million From GameStop Frenzy;
Foreign Investors Struggling to Keep Up With Ballooning U.S. Debt;
Europe Aims to Reduce Reliance on China for Critical Minerals;
Health
Fasting Boosts Immune System's Attack on Cancer, Mouse Study Finds;
Politics
North Korea and Russia Join Forces;
The West Is Lighting the Fuse of War;
U.S. Warns it Will Protect the Philippines as Tensions with China Ramp Up;
‘Conformity is the Enemy of Free Speech’;
Science
MIT Developing DNA Data Storage Like Jurassic Park;
Ukraine
Estonia Open to Sending Troops to Ukraine;
To continue reading, sign up today and join a growing band of independent minds from around the world.
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to The Naked Emperor’s Newsletter to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.