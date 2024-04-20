Today's Must-Reads - 20 April 2024
A selection of the latest news, studies, reports and articles
I spend a lot of time each day gathering together new information and interesting articles. I then pick one or two of the most fascinating topics and write about them. However, that leaves a lot of missed out information that I’m not sharing.
Below is a summary of all the latest articles and information that I’ve found. Today, this is for paid subscribers only and will be a lot of the time in the future.
Support this newsletter by becoming a paid subscriber and join the thousands of readers who stay informed about what is really going on in the world and why.
Topics covered today include:
UK's DARPA-Like Agency Explores Weather Control, Climate Geoengineering;
'Weather Wars' Warning: Cloud Seeding Could Spark Diplomatic Instability;
Labour MP: UK Should Have Followed Sweden's COVID Approach;
China to Drive 21% of Global Growth, Outpacing G-7;
Thousands of Snacks Face Ban Over Cancer-Linked Ingredients;
IDF Weaponizes Autism for Intelligence Gathering, Surveillance Tasks;
Senate Passes Controversial US Surveillance Program Reauthorization;
Is Being Jewish Now a Crime in London?
Elon Musk Calls for Shutdown of Global Disinformation Index;
Islamists, Woke Left Unite to Topple the West;
Harvesting Vibrational Energy from 'Coloured Noise';
Wearable Devices to Collect Massive Data, Raising Privacy Concerns;
Former Tory MP Links Excess Deaths to COVID Vaccinations in Parliament;
and much more.
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to The Naked Emperor’s Newsletter to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.