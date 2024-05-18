Today's Must-Reads - 18 May 2024
A selection of the latest news, studies, reports and articles
I spend a lot of time each day gathering together new information and interesting articles. I then pick one or two of the most fascinating topics and write about them. However, that leaves a lot of missed out information that I’m not sharing.
Below is a summary of all the latest articles and information that I’ve found. Today, this is for paid subscribers only and will be a lot of the time in the future.
Support this newsletter by becoming a paid subscriber and join the thousands of readers who stay informed about what is really going on in the world and why.
Topics covered today include:
EVs and Heat Pumps Will Crash Electricity System;
DeSantis Makes 'Climate Change Isn't Real' Official Florida Law;
Perjury: The Case Against Peter Daszak in Covid Origins Deception;
US Raises 'Deep Concerns' Over Disappearance of Covid Whistleblower;
Scientists Urge Government to Remove Remaining Covid Warning Signs;
UK Has Highest Homelessness Rate in Developed World by Far;
Money's Grim Future: Prepare for Total Economic Control;
Whistleblowing Doctors Targeted, Careers 'Destroyed' by NHS;
Mainstream Media Acts as Marketing Arm of Big Pharma;
Dame Judi Dench Slams 'Censorious and Infantile' Trigger Warnings;
Biden Asserts Executive Privilege to Block Audio of Hur Interview;
Brain Found to Have Its Own Microbiome;
Inside Palantir's AI Warfare Conference: 'I'm the New Oppenheimer!';
Ukraine Formally Asks NATO to Send Troops, Pentagon Mulling Request;
TV Doctor Failed to Disclose £22,500 AstraZeneca Advert Before Jabs Feature;
and much more!
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to The Naked Emperor’s Newsletter to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.