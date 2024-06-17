Naked Emperor: Exposing the Narrative

Welcome to your daily dose of curated news and insights from across the globe!

Topics covered today include:

Climate Change Jeremy Clarkson: Net Zero or Feeding Ourselves? We Can’t Do Both

Covid Mandates & Lockdowns Toxic Lockdown Legacy Destroying UK's Political System; Sharp Rise in Child Drownings Linked to Lockdown;

Economy/Energy/Finance France's Turmoil Risks Triggering Eurozone Financial Crisis; More Germans Buckle Under Debt After Rocky Few Years for Economy;

Health Former CDC Director Predicts Bird Flu Pandemic; Vegan Fake Meats Linked to Heart Disease, Early Death;

Politics Why No Candidates Deserve Your Vote Anymore; NATO Mulls Putting Nuclear Weapons on High Alert; New China Rules Allow Detention of Foreigners in South China Sea; Xi Jinping Claimed US Wants China to Attack Taiwan; Where is the Outrage Over Attacks on Populist Politicians?

Science Chaos Theory's Paradox: Physics Versus Human Agency; Rethinking Whether Animals Are Actually Conscious;



To continue reading, sign up today and join a growing band of independent minds from around the world.