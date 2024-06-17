Today's Must-Reads - 17 June 2024
Naked Emperor: Exposing the Narrative
Topics covered today include:
Climate Change
Jeremy Clarkson: Net Zero or Feeding Ourselves? We Can’t Do Both
Covid Mandates & Lockdowns
Toxic Lockdown Legacy Destroying UK's Political System;
Sharp Rise in Child Drownings Linked to Lockdown;
Economy/Energy/Finance
France's Turmoil Risks Triggering Eurozone Financial Crisis;
More Germans Buckle Under Debt After Rocky Few Years for Economy;
Health
Former CDC Director Predicts Bird Flu Pandemic;
Vegan Fake Meats Linked to Heart Disease, Early Death;
Politics
Why No Candidates Deserve Your Vote Anymore;
NATO Mulls Putting Nuclear Weapons on High Alert;
New China Rules Allow Detention of Foreigners in South China Sea;
Xi Jinping Claimed US Wants China to Attack Taiwan;
Where is the Outrage Over Attacks on Populist Politicians?
Science
Chaos Theory's Paradox: Physics Versus Human Agency;
Rethinking Whether Animals Are Actually Conscious;
