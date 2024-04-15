I spend a lot of time each day gathering together new information and interesting articles. I then pick one or two of the most fascinating topics and write about them. However, that leaves a lot of missed out information that I’m not sharing.

Below is a summary of all the latest articles and information that I’ve found. Today, this is for paid subscribers only and will be a lot of the time in the future.

Support this newsletter by becoming a paid subscriber and join the thousands of readers who stay informed about what is really going on in the world and why.

Topics covered today include:

Ivermectin COVID Trials: Designed to Fail;

Bitcoin's Lost Soul: From Revolutionary Ideal to Speculative Asset;

Stark Life Expectancy Gap: England vs. US;

Saudi Official: Iran Engineered Gaza War to Derail Normalization;

UN Chief Warns Middle East on Brink of 'Full-Scale Conflict';

Iran Threatens Stronger Strikes If Israel, US Retaliate;

Truss Memoir: I am being threatened with a market meltdown;

Genes Are Not Life's Blueprint, It's Time to Admit;

Mapping the Geometry of Smell: A New Scientific Paradigm;

Russian Army Grows 15% Since Pre-Ukraine War;

Maternal RSV Vaccine Study Halted Over Preterm Birth Concerns;

and much more.