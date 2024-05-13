Today's Must-Reads - 13 May 2024
A selection of the latest news, studies, reports and articles
I spend a lot of time each day gathering together new information and interesting articles. I then pick one or two of the most fascinating topics and write about them. However, that leaves a lot of missed out information that I’m not sharing.
Below is a summary of all the latest articles and information that I’ve found. Today, this is for paid subscribers only and will be a lot of the time in the future.
Support this newsletter by becoming a paid subscriber and join the thousands of readers who stay informed about what is really going on in the world and why.
Topics covered today include:
Covid's Origins Truth Emerges: Key Figures Reveal Vital New Information;
Pandemic's Impact on Young People's Wellbeing Must Not Be Trivialised;
Dangers of Dollar Nationalism Loom Over World Economy as Confidence Erodes;
Helium-3: The Moon's Untapped Treasure, Fuelling the Future Economy;
Hospitals' New Message to Patients: Stay Home;
Iranian Lawmaker Declares Tehran Has Obtained Nuclear Bombs;
Blinken: More Civilians Than Terrorists Killed in Gaza;
Georgia on the Brink of Revolution as Government Turns Towards Moscow;
New York Times Denounces Cancel Culture After Years of Fuelling It;
Vatican Preparing 'Guidelines' for 'Apparitions' and 'Supernatural Phenomena';
Scientists Confirm Exercise Slows Down the Perception of Time;
US Races China in Using AI for Fighter Jets & GPS-Free Navigation;
and much more!
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to The Naked Emperor’s Newsletter to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.