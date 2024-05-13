I spend a lot of time each day gathering together new information and interesting articles. I then pick one or two of the most fascinating topics and write about them. However, that leaves a lot of missed out information that I’m not sharing.

Below is a summary of all the latest articles and information that I’ve found. Today, this is for paid subscribers only and will be a lot of the time in the future.

Support this newsletter by becoming a paid subscriber and join the thousands of readers who stay informed about what is really going on in the world and why.

Topics covered today include:

Covid's Origins Truth Emerges: Key Figures Reveal Vital New Information;

Pandemic's Impact on Young People's Wellbeing Must Not Be Trivialised;

Dangers of Dollar Nationalism Loom Over World Economy as Confidence Erodes;

Helium-3: The Moon's Untapped Treasure, Fuelling the Future Economy;

Hospitals' New Message to Patients: Stay Home;

Iranian Lawmaker Declares Tehran Has Obtained Nuclear Bombs;

Blinken: More Civilians Than Terrorists Killed in Gaza;

Georgia on the Brink of Revolution as Government Turns Towards Moscow;

New York Times Denounces Cancel Culture After Years of Fuelling It;

Vatican Preparing 'Guidelines' for 'Apparitions' and 'Supernatural Phenomena';

Scientists Confirm Exercise Slows Down the Perception of Time;

US Races China in Using AI for Fighter Jets & GPS-Free Navigation;

and much more!