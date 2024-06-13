Today's Must-Reads - 13 June 2024
Exposing the narrative with the latest news, studies, reports and articles!
Naked Emperor: Exposing the Narrative
Welcome to your daily dose of curated news and insights from across the globe!
Topics covered today include:
Climate Change
Billionaires Bankroll Media's 'Climate Emergency' Brainwashing Campaign;
Europe's Unaffordable Green Deal Faces Extinction After Polls;
Covid Mandates & Lockdowns
UK Election Candidate Jailed Over Unpaid Covid Fine;
Health
Opioid Giant's Playbook for Moulding Doctors' Minds Exposed;
Politics
Britain Faces Populist Tsunami Bigger Than Europe's;
Retiring the Lazy "Far-Right" Slur Is Long Overdue;
Rishi Sunak Aide Bet on Election Date Before Official Announcement;
Meta to Censor "Misinformation" Ahead of UK Vote;
Public Anger Brewing Over Britain's Systemic Failure;
How Elites Shielded Hunter Biden From Scrutiny;
Science
The "Cryptoterrestrial" Hypothesis for Unexplained UFO Phenomena;
Ukraine
Russia & Ukraine Recruiting Female Prisoners to Fight War;
EU to Surrender Frozen Russian Assets to Ukraine
Vaccines
Celebrity Doctors Hid Payments From Vaccine Makers;
Tragic Stories of Lives Derailed by AstraZeneca Vaccine;
To continue reading, sign up today and join a growing band of independent minds from around the world.
Climate Change
New Report Reveals Massive Scale of Green Billionaire Funding of ‘Climate Emergency’ Reporting in Mainstream Media. A massive global grooming programme aimed at mostly mainstream media involving climate catastrophism and Net Zero promotion is detailed in a recently published report from the green billionaire-funded Internews’s Earth Journalism Network (EJN). The work is a shocking insight into the corruption of independent, investigative journalism. At one point the report observes “a concerning trend among journalists in some countries still seeking to ‘balance’ their climate change reporting”. The report shows clearly that the green billionaires are calling most of the shots in promoting stories of Net Zero-inspired climate collapse.
Europe’s Green Deal faces extinction. The success of the European elite’s most ambitious project looks even more remote after Sunday’s EU parliamentary elections: the Green Deal is a luxury policy it can no longer afford. On Sunday the green vote receded from its peak in 2019, when green parties took 20.5% of the share. Despite the mobilisation efforts of operations such as Generation Climate Europe, the young are losing interest: green parties recorded 11.9% of the under-30 vote, and the figure is even lower for first-time voters aged 16-24. As researcher Ben Pile pointed out at the time, the greens’ high tide in 2019 was an outlier, and largely concentrated among affluent nations. When economic concerns rise to the fore, enthusiasm for utopian environmentalism recedes.
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to The Naked Emperor’s Newsletter to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.