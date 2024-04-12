Today's Must-Reads - 12 April 2024
A selection of the latest news, studies, reports and articles
I spend a lot of time each day gathering together new information and interesting articles. I then pick one or two of the most fascinating topics and write about them. However, that leaves a lot of missed out information that I’m not sharing.
Below is a summary of all the latest articles and information that I’ve found. Today, this is for paid subscribers only and will be a lot of the time in the future.
Topics covered today include:
Nonexistent Temperature Stations Skew Climate Policies, Experts Warn;
UN Climate Chief: Two Years Left to Save Planet;
North Atlantic Sea Surface Temperatures Soar;
Post-Pandemic Shift: Older Adults Retreat from Social Life;
UK Debt Chief Warns of Borrowing Challenges Ahead;
Costco's Gold Bar Sales Surge to $200M Monthly;
Gold and Bonds Diverge for First Time in Years;
Credit-Card Delinquency Rates Hit Record High, Fed Reports;
Summers: 'Serious Possibility' Fed's Next Move is Rate Hike;
IMF Prepares Financial Revolution, Signals End of Dollar Dominance;
Biden Losing Black Voter Support in Swing States;
Open Letter Urges WHO to Delay Pandemic Treaty Vote;
Sweden's Child Gangsters: Brutal Violence Rocks Once-Peaceful Nation;
The Physical Reason Behind Quantum Uncertainty Explored;
and much more.
