Today's Must-Reads - 11 June 2024
Exposing the narrative with the latest news, studies, reports and articles!
Naked Emperor: Exposing the Narrative
Welcome to your daily dose of curated news and insights from across the globe!
Topics covered today include:
Climate Change
Major Fault Line Off West Coast Could Trigger Catastrophic Earthquake;
Covid Mandates & Lockdowns
Exposing Profiteers Fuelling Bird Flu Panic Narratives;
UK Political Parties Silent on Economic Consequences of Lockdowns;
Economy/Energy/Finance
UK Unemployment Rising at Fastest Pace Among OECD Countries;
S&P 500 Riding the AI Hype Train?
Health
Richest Nations See Sharpest Fertility Rate Declines;
Middle East
CIA Fears Unhinged Netanyahu Has No Gaza Plan;
Politics
Macron’s Snap Election Gamble Resurfaces Criticism of Arrogance;
Europeans Reject Brussels Oligarchy in Seismic EU Vote;
Florida City's Mysterious Underground Tunnel Network Found;
Japan’s Cabinet Approval Rating Hits All-Time Low;
Canada’s Parliament Rocked by Allegations of Treason;
Science
Cracking the Puzzle of the Singapore Stone’s Carvings;
Ukraine
US-Backed Ukrainian Publication Releases New ‘Enemies List’;
Head of Ukraine Recovery Resigns Before Crucial Conference;
Germany a Naive US Pawn With No Recourse?
Vaccines
Family Calls Out Indifference After Young Actor Dies Post-Covid Vaccine;
