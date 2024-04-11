I spend a lot of time each day gathering together new information and interesting articles. I then pick one or two of the most fascinating topics and write about them. However, that leaves a lot of missed out information that I’m not sharing.

Below is a summary of all the latest articles and information that I’ve found. Today, this is for paid subscribers only and will be a lot of the time in the future.

Support this newsletter by becoming a paid subscriber and join the thousands of readers who stay informed about what is really going on in the world and why.

Topics covered today include:

Left-Wing Elites Crush Democracy in Judicial Coup;

Rand Paul: Fauci's Secret CIA Trips Before COVID-19;

CDC Quietly Admits All COVID Policies Have Failed;

Brexit Boom: UK Becomes World's 4th Largest Exporter;

The Tree of Debt: How Long Before It Falls?

FDIC Ready for Big Wall Street Bank Failure;

Has Hamas Already Won the Latest Gaza Conflict?

Brazil Judge Battles Musk in Free Speech Showdown;

Sunak Faces Cabinet Revolt Over Leaving Human Rights Convention;

Harvard Prof: UFOs May Use Extra Dimensions to Travel;

Is the Sun Conscious? Panpsychism and Solar Sentience

and much more.