Today's Must-Reads - 10 June 2024
Topics covered today include:
Climate Change
Greens' Popularity Plummets Among Under-30s in European Elections;
Covid
NYTimes Finally Admits COVID Likely Leaked From Lab;
Covid Mandates & Lockdowns
Exposing the Great COVID PCR Testing Fraud;
Economy/Energy/Finance
US Bond Issuance Nearing $2 Trillion This Year;
Budget Cuts to Shrink Vital US Jobs Survey;
Record Immigration Fails to Lift UK Living Standards;
Health
Cancer Society Apologises for Saying "Cervix" Over "Front Hole";
Middle East
Debate Over Israeli Claims of Hamas Weaponizing Rape;
Politics
Macron Calls Snap Election After EU Election Defeat;
BBC Verify Criticized as a Tool for Elite Control of Discourse;
Farage Accuses Pollsters of Suppressing Reform UK Support;
Europe's Populist Surge Won't Change Establishment Control;
Merkel Hid Signs Russia Could Weaponize Gas Exports;
Battling Cultural Decadence by Teaching Ideals, Not Oppression;
Science
Study Suggests Brain Cells Predict the Future During Sleep;
Technology
AI Training on Images of Children Without Consent;
Ukraine
Ukrainian Warplane Strikes Inside Russia for the First Time;
Climate Change
From 33 to 12 percent – Greens collapse among under-30s. The Greens, who were once so strong among young voters, are now only the third strongest force in this category in the European elections. The Greens have suffered a massive decline among all those under 30, reaching only twelve percent (in 2019 they were still at 33 percent in this age group , making them clearly the strongest force), and among young and first-time voters aged 16
Covid
It Leaked From a US-Backed Lab. For The New York Times, which started this whole fiasco dating from Feb. 27, 2020, with a podcast designed to drum up disease panic, it’s been a drip, drip, drip of truthiness ever since. A fortnight ago, the paper finally decided to report on vaccine injury from shots that vast majorities never needed and that stop neither infection nor transmission. And now, as of June 3, we have as decisive an article as one can imagine that shows that “a laboratory accident is the most parsimonious explanation of how the pandemic began.”
