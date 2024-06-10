Naked Emperor: Exposing the Narrative

Welcome to your daily dose of curated news and insights from across the globe!

Topics covered today include:

Climate Change Greens' Popularity Plummets Among Under-30s in European Elections;

Covid NYTimes Finally Admits COVID Likely Leaked From Lab;

Covid Mandates & Lockdowns Exposing the Great COVID PCR Testing Fraud;

Economy/Energy/Finance US Bond Issuance Nearing $2 Trillion This Year; Budget Cuts to Shrink Vital US Jobs Survey; Record Immigration Fails to Lift UK Living Standards;

Health Cancer Society Apologises for Saying "Cervix" Over "Front Hole";

Middle East Debate Over Israeli Claims of Hamas Weaponizing Rape;

Politics Macron Calls Snap Election After EU Election Defeat; BBC Verify Criticized as a Tool for Elite Control of Discourse; Farage Accuses Pollsters of Suppressing Reform UK Support; Europe's Populist Surge Won't Change Establishment Control; Merkel Hid Signs Russia Could Weaponize Gas Exports; Battling Cultural Decadence by Teaching Ideals, Not Oppression;

Science Study Suggests Brain Cells Predict the Future During Sleep;

Technology AI Training on Images of Children Without Consent;

Ukraine Ukrainian Warplane Strikes Inside Russia for the First Time;



To continue reading, sign up today and join a growing band of independent minds from around the world.

Climate Change

From 33 to 12 percent – ​​Greens collapse among under-30s. The Greens, who were once so strong among young voters, are now only the third strongest force in this category in the European elections. The Greens have suffered a massive decline among all those under 30, reaching only twelve percent (in 2019 they were still at 33 percent in this age group , making them clearly the strongest force), and among young and first-time voters aged 16

Covid