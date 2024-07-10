Today's Must-Reads - 10 July 2024
Naked Emperor: Exposing the Narrative
Giant oyster shell shows the sea near Taiwan was up to 3m higher, several degrees hotter 7,000 years ago. In 2002 construction workers in Taipei dug up a giant oyster shell, and a whole oyster reef, rather improbably in the metropolitan area. This was 20 kilometers from the ocean where oysters are not supposed to grow. One particular oyster shell was especially hard to ignore because it was a 42cm across. When it was carbon-14 dated, it clocked in as 7,500 years old. This particular kind of oyster is not found around Taipei any more (even in the ocean), but is found in colder waters around Japan and Korea. So the researchers wondered if this meant the oceans were somehow improbably higher but cooler at the time. They also wanted to find out if these oysters died out in Taipei because of global warming. Instead it turns out the ocean there was much warmer and quite a lot higher.
The narcissism of Jill Biden. Surely one of the most ill-timed articles in all of journalistic history was published earlier this week. Vogue has produced a fawning piece about US first lady Dr Jill Biden (not a medical doctor), just days after her husband’s historic, doddering meltdown at the presidential debate against Donald Trump. The vanity of Dr Jill is quite something. She wants the world to see not just how powerful and important she is; she also wants to pose as a virtuous warrior for justice who just wants to help children learn how to read – one of her pet causes. And for most of Biden’s presidency, the fawning courtiers of American media were happy to go along with the act.
