Today's Must-Reads - 1 July 2024
Exposing the narrative with the latest news, studies, reports and articles!
Naked Emperor: Exposing the Narrative
Are COVID-19 Vaccines in Pregnancy as Safe and Effective as the U.S. Government, Medical Organizations, and Pharmaceutical Industry Claim? In Part I of this three-part series the authors report a retrospective, population-based cohort study assessing rates of adverse events (AEs) in pregnancy after COVID-19 vaccines compared to the same AEs after influenza vaccines and after all other vaccines. They found unacceptably high breaches in safety signals for 37 AEs after COVID-19 vaccination in pregnant women. An immediate global moratorium on COVID-19 vaccination during pregnancy is warranted. The United States government, medical organizations, hospitals, and pharmaceutical companies have misled and/or deceived the public regarding the safety of COVID-19 vaccination in pregnancy. Promotion of these products must be immediately halted.
Media backs Supreme Court’s Covid-era censorship ruling. The US Supreme Court this week ruled against (6-3) plaintiffs in a historic free speech case. Murthy v. Missouri alleged that Biden administration officials engaged in a wide-ranging censorship campaign during the Covid pandemic, with the goal of stifling dissent on lockdowns, vaccines, natural immunity and masks. Mainstream outlets reported positively on the decision, claiming that the court had effectively “approved” of the government’s actions. Really, though, the case and the Court’s decision reflects a variety of procedural issues and evidential standards that also raise questions about how to define and prove a particular individual has been harmed by federal censorship efforts — what has become known as the “censorship-industrial complex”.
