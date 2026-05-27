California Is Giving Free Solar Panels to Illegal Aliens

Despite a $49 million budget and nearly seven years of operation, the farmworker “weatherization” program has only provided services to about 2,000 families.

In its official documentation, California’s Department of Community Services and Development acknowledges that non-citizens are eligible for the program and that they even accept identification from foreign governments.

Since 2019, California’s government has earmarked $49 million for the farmworker program, which operates through an opaque web that includes a government agency, nonprofit providers, and private contractors.

The initiative, called the Farmworker Housing Component of the Low-Income Weatherization Program, is part of California’s sprawling, multibillion-dollar “cap-and-trade” system, which taxes carbon producers and redistributes approximately $3 billion per year to energy programs and left-wing social causes—all under the banner of fighting “climate change.”

California is spending millions of dollars on a program that provides free solar panels, refrigerators, and windows to “low-income” farmworkers, including illegal immigrants.

They should rename it: Solar for Californian Alien Migrants or SCAM to you and me. As Marc Andreessen said “All plot lines inevitably converge.”

Bonkers Australian Human Rights gives legal pregnancy protections to men who claim they are women because they might have potential pregnancies (even though they have no chance of doing so in their biologically male bodies)

JD Vance hits back at report he’s ‘isolated’ in White House and may drop 2028 bid With the departure of national intelligence director Tulsi Gabbard, the Vice President’s dovish position on the war with Iran is an increasingly isolated one

Trump schedules, then scraps rare Camp David trip as Iran tensions rise over US strikes “Based on the possible bad weather conditions tomorrow, we will be having our Cabinet Meeting in the White House, and will be postponing the Cabinet trip to Camp David,” the 79-year-old announced on Truth Social shortly before 5 p.m.

Iran Moves to Formalize Transit Fees for Strait of Hormuz Amid Regional Conflict The Islamic Consultative Assembly, Iran’s parliament, moved today to formalize a legal framework for the collection of security and environmental protection fees from commercial vessels passing through the Strait of Hormuz. “environmental protection fees” - the West did want Carbon Credits…

NATO Plans Rapid Troop Deployment For Baltic Defence In Case Of War With Russia According to sources cited by Reuters on Tuesday, an additional army corps is expected to be assigned to protect Latvia and Estonia. Such a corps typically consists of three divisions, with a total strength of around 40,000 to 60,000 troops.

Ukraine Seeks Israel’s Help to Trace Private Jet Loaded with 800kg of Gold, Cash, and Corruption Suspect Tied to Zelensky The target of the request is Timur Mindich, a dual Ukrainian-Israeli citizen described by investigators as a key figure in a sprawling $100 million corruption scheme. According to NABU’s request, Mindich left Ukraine in November 2025 – just hours before anti-corruption officers raided his home. He reportedly flew to Israel aboard a private jet.

Half of countries withdraw from Czech ammunition initiative for Ukraine This initiative has been delivering up to 50 per cent of all large calibre ammunition to the Ukrainians, so in this sense it cannot be replaced easily by anything else.

Trump’s secret NATO ultimatum sparks panic as US ‘pulls jets, bombers and EVERY submarine from Europe’ Donald Trump is set to slash the arsenal of US fighter jets, warships and submarines reserved for NATO allies should a military crisis erupt in Europe.

Israeli strike kills new Qassam commander. Family sources in the Gaza Strip said Mohammed Ali Ouda, known as Abu Omar and described as the new commander of Hamas’ armed wing, Al-Qassam Brigades, was killed along with his wife in an Israeli air strike targeting Gaza City.

Safetyism has made society terrified of disagreement Protecting people from challenging or dissenting views is doing us real harm.