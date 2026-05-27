To fight Climate Change, California is giving free solar panels to illegal immigrants & Today's Must-Reads (27 May 2026)
Exposing the narrative with the latest news, studies, reports and articles!
🔦 Editor’s Spotlight
California Is Giving Free Solar Panels to Illegal Aliens
California is spending millions of dollars on a program that provides free solar panels, refrigerators, and windows to “low-income” farmworkers, including illegal immigrants.
The initiative, called the Farmworker Housing Component of the Low-Income Weatherization Program, is part of California’s sprawling, multibillion-dollar “cap-and-trade” system, which taxes carbon producers and redistributes approximately $3 billion per year to energy programs and left-wing social causes—all under the banner of fighting “climate change.”
Since 2019, California’s government has earmarked $49 million for the farmworker program, which operates through an opaque web that includes a government agency, nonprofit providers, and private contractors.
In its official documentation, California’s Department of Community Services and Development acknowledges that non-citizens are eligible for the program and that they even accept identification from foreign governments.
Despite a $49 million budget and nearly seven years of operation, the farmworker “weatherization” program has only provided services to about 2,000 families.
They should rename it: Solar for Californian Alien Migrants or SCAM to you and me. As Marc Andreessen said “All plot lines inevitably converge.”
👀 Worth Watching
Bonkers Australian Human Rights gives legal pregnancy protections to men who claim they are women because they might have potential pregnancies (even though they have no chance of doing so in their biologically male bodies)
🥊 Quick Hits
Politics/Geo-politics/Global news
JD Vance hits back at report he’s ‘isolated’ in White House and may drop 2028 bid
With the departure of national intelligence director Tulsi Gabbard, the Vice President’s dovish position on the war with Iran is an increasingly isolated one
Trump schedules, then scraps rare Camp David trip as Iran tensions rise over US strikes
“Based on the possible bad weather conditions tomorrow, we will be having our Cabinet Meeting in the White House, and will be postponing the Cabinet trip to Camp David,” the 79-year-old announced on Truth Social shortly before 5 p.m.
Iran Moves to Formalize Transit Fees for Strait of Hormuz Amid Regional Conflict
The Islamic Consultative Assembly, Iran’s parliament, moved today to formalize a legal framework for the collection of security and environmental protection fees from commercial vessels passing through the Strait of Hormuz.
“environmental protection fees” - the West did want Carbon Credits…
NATO Plans Rapid Troop Deployment For Baltic Defence In Case Of War With Russia
According to sources cited by Reuters on Tuesday, an additional army corps is expected to be assigned to protect Latvia and Estonia. Such a corps typically consists of three divisions, with a total strength of around 40,000 to 60,000 troops.
Ukraine Seeks Israel’s Help to Trace Private Jet Loaded with 800kg of Gold, Cash, and Corruption Suspect Tied to Zelensky
The target of the request is Timur Mindich, a dual Ukrainian-Israeli citizen described by investigators as a key figure in a sprawling $100 million corruption scheme. According to NABU’s request, Mindich left Ukraine in November 2025 – just hours before anti-corruption officers raided his home. He reportedly flew to Israel aboard a private jet.
Half of countries withdraw from Czech ammunition initiative for Ukraine
This initiative has been delivering up to 50 per cent of all large calibre ammunition to the Ukrainians, so in this sense it cannot be replaced easily by anything else.
Trump’s secret NATO ultimatum sparks panic as US ‘pulls jets, bombers and EVERY submarine from Europe’
Donald Trump is set to slash the arsenal of US fighter jets, warships and submarines reserved for NATO allies should a military crisis erupt in Europe.
Israeli strike kills new Qassam commander.
Family sources in the Gaza Strip said Mohammed Ali Ouda, known as Abu Omar and described as the new commander of Hamas’ armed wing, Al-Qassam Brigades, was killed along with his wife in an Israeli air strike targeting Gaza City.
Safetyism has made society terrified of disagreement
Protecting people from challenging or dissenting views is doing us real harm.
‘Zero dollars’: Why does Donald Trump’s Board of Peace fund lie empty?
Despite $17bn in pledges, organisation is stuck in limbo with no money flowing to projects in Gaza
Technology
“It’s all so tiresome”: UK’s Social Media Ban Trudges Ever Onward
The report wails about “a wave of radicalized children” who pose “a real risk to society”, and calls social media “an incredibly powerful and uncontrolled commercial detriment to health”.
Westminster Recycles Tobacco-Style Panic Campaign For Internet Crackdown
Somewhere in Westminster a whiteboard has “free speech = tobacco” written on it with three exclamation marks.
Finance/Economy/Energy
The timing of the impending crude crisis
In this post, the authors focus on crude oil and present a rough framework to explain why global prices have yet to skyrocket, while also advancing a timeline to assess when prices could reach more alarming levels.
China’s crude levers
Is China’s reduction in crude imports and refining runs sustainable and what
are the wider implications? Has Chinese product demand collapsed? Is crude being drawn down faster than the market is seeing? More fundamentally, to what extent do stakeholders in China perceive they have sufficient levers to manage the supply disruption?
Trump Admin Will Provide Startups With Old Plutonium For Reactor Fuel
The Department of Energy is in late talks about plans to provide weapons grade plutonium from dismantled Cold War-era nuclear warheads to possibly five nuclear energy startups, the department said in an announcement reported by multiple outlets.
Man-made Climate Change
European “Expert Commission” Urges COVID-19-Like Global Climate State Of Emergency!
According to WELT, a pan-European expert commission on health and sustainable development, appointed by the WHO and chaired by former Icelandic Prime Minister Katrín Jakobsdóttir, is urging the WHO to declare the climate crisis a “Public Health Emergency of International Concern.” This is the WHO’s highest level of alert, which was previously triggered during the Covid-19 pandemic.
Climate ‘Protesters’ Ignore Mega-Polluter China, Hit Western Targets Instead
For some activists, it was never about the climate.
Ocean “Acidification” -- Another Fake Scare That Won’t Go Away
Ocean “acidification” is a somewhat unique branch of the overarching climate scare. It differs from other branches of the big scare in that it does not depend on atmospheric heating as the driver of the supposed scary consequences. Instead, with ocean “acidification,” the idea is that increased CO2 in the atmosphere (from the burning of fossil fuels) leads to increased CO2 dissolved in the oceans, which leads to lower pH of ocean water, which then becomes the driver of the alleged scary consequences. Thus, ocean “acidification” can theoretically work as a scare even if the atmosphere fails to heat with increasing CO2 content to the extent predicted by advocates’ climate models.
Health
RFK Jr. blamed DARPA for chemtrails at a Town Hall
RFK Jr. was asked about “stratospheric aerosol injections” at a town hall this week and responded by denying his own agency’s involvement while claiming that DARPA adds materials to jet fuel.
💎 Fascinating Finds
NASA ramps up its effort to build a base on the moon and sets a timetable for the project
Early habitation on the moon is slated for 2029
Thanks for reading — see you tomorrow.
— NE
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whirly-gigs & sparky billboards = waste & fraud
The stupid woman down under reminds me of KBJackson the woman being questioned about a role on the supreme court who was unwilling to give a definition of a woman. This level of delusion should result in immediate incarceration and a lobotomy if necessary. That goes for KBJ as well.