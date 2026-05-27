The Naked Emperor’s Newsletter

The Naked Emperor’s Newsletter

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Gavin's avatar
Gavin
1h

whirly-gigs & sparky billboards = waste & fraud

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T. Paine's avatar
T. Paine
9h

The stupid woman down under reminds me of KBJackson the woman being questioned about a role on the supreme court who was unwilling to give a definition of a woman. This level of delusion should result in immediate incarceration and a lobotomy if necessary. That goes for KBJ as well.

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