The God-Shaped Brain: How Changing Your View of God Transforms Your Life by Timothy R. Jennings

What you believe about God actually changes your brain.

Brain research in neuroscience has found that our thoughts and beliefs affect our physical, mental, and spiritual health. Mind and body are interrelated, and we are designed for healthy relationships of love and trust. When we understand God as good and loving, we flourish. But many of us have distorted images of God and think of him in fearful, punitive ways. This leads us into unhealthy patterns of self-defeating behaviors and toxic relationships. But our lives can change when God renews our minds with a truer picture of him.

In The God-Shaped Brain, psychiatrist Tim Jennings unveils how our brains and bodies thrive when we have a healthy understanding of who God is.

In this book, Jennings

dispels common misconceptions about God;

shows how different God-concepts affect the brain differently; and

explores the ability of our brains to adapt and rewire based on our choices, beliefs, and the way we view God.

Through this book, you’ll learn how although we have power over what we believe, what we believe holds real power over us―power to heal or power to destroy. Our brains can adapt, change, and rewire with redeemed thinking that frees us from unnecessary pain and suffering. Discover how neuroscience and Scripture come together to bring healing and transformation to our lives with The God-Shaped Brain.

