🔥 Top Stories

China warns of nuclear strike hitting in 20 minutes…

Russia threatens to deploy long-range missiles to Cuba…

EU accuses Russia of ‘hybrid warfare’ to divide Europe…

Trump ends Venezuela outreach, raising risk of escalation…

Gaza ceasefire deal nears as Israel and Hamas agree first phase…

Comey pleads ‘not guilty’ at Virginia arraignment…

Trump calls Carney a ‘world-class leader’…

Inside the Green Party’s war on women and free thought…

Starmer’s deep ties to Communist China laid bare…

Bari Weiss takes over CBS — reform or establishment misdirect?

IRS furloughs 34,000 workers as shutdown bites…

Germany faces €40bn hit from low gas reserves…

Gold rally signals collapsing faith in central banks…

Scientific ‘paper mills’ fueling global fraud epidemic…

Scientists call for re-reviews of Covid vaccine studies…

Researchers warn of vaccine-driven global health crisis…

‘Nightmare bacteria’ on the rise…

