The Root of All Evil: The problem of debt-based money by Tim Watkins

When the Mafia make money they use the same plates, paper and ink as the government. They include the same security features and use the same serial numbers. Even to the most trained eyes this counterfeit currency is physically indistinguishable from the real thing.



This being the case, why - exactly - is this Mafia money a crime? Who are its victims? Why should we care?



The answers to these questions draw us into the fraud at the heart of our contemporary financial system; a fraud so vast in its scope yet so cleverly disguised that almost all of us treat it as normal while less than one in a million ever sees it. It is the fraud of debt-based money.



In The Root of all Evil, social scientist Tim Watkins walks us through the way the debt-based money system operates, and explains the dire consequences that await us if we refuse to change the way our money works.

