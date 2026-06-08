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Editor’s Spotlight

A nation declines when its citizens no longer believe in the social contract between themselves and the state. When they perceive that that contract has been breached or that it benefits one party over another, fragmentation of society quickly occurs. And we are at that point now.

The average citizen can’t afford an average life on an average salary. But putting economics aside for today, they also don’t feel protected, either by the police or the justice system. The three examples below are evidence of that.

Firstly, the “Ongoing Fallout from Nowak Murder Case.” I’m sure you have read all about this tragic murder and have come to your own conclusions as to whether the teenager’s death could have been prevented or not but this article presents a few more concerning details. The judge wouldn't show the jury the killer’s video he recorded because it was “too disturbing to be shown” as evidence. But, how can a jury make a decision on guilt if they don’t see all the evidence. Not only that, but it has now been revealed that the police force wanted to intervene during the trial in “a highly unusual move.” They were going to issue a public statement about “disinformation” before the Crown Prosecution Service told them if would risk jeopardising the “integrity” of the case. And to make things even worse, the police “wanted to portray Nowak as the aggressor in an official statement three days after his death, but changed their wording after outrage from his grieving family”.

Secondly, new details on a recent gang-rape case in the same county as the Nowak murder, discloses that the teenagers involved were spared custody due to the “profound intellectual limitations” of two of them. Whilst the intellectual capacity of the rapists should be taken into account, it should be for the reason of where to detain them, instead of whether to let them go. It seems more focus is placed on the safety of the criminals over the safety of the population.

And finally, another weekend expose on how being scared of ‘racist’ labelling is putting the public in danger. This time, doctors are being “discouraged from sectioning black patients.” NHS psychiatrists have been encouraged to limit the number of black people they section under the Mental Health Act to avoid them being over-represented. As a result, we get incidents such as the triple killing in Nottingham in 2003. Paranoid schizophrenic Valdo Calocane was not sectioned after a previous violent incident because a watchdog had told the hospital they had too many black patients. As a result, he was released and killed two students and a caretaker.

All of these incidents provide a sad, ever-expanding list of incidents which sub-consciously tell the British population that the social contract no longer benefits or protects them. It is also not a coincidence that this week the Chancery Division has been scrapped in a High Court shake-up, removing 700 years of legal precedent.