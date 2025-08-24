Remember to add your book recommendations in the comments below.

Today’s reader recommended book is:

The Origins of Human Disease by Thomas McKeown

This book is a history of the diseases of humankind and their causes from earliest times to the present day.

The author asserts that in hunter-gatherer, agricultural, and industrial society, human disease results from a lack of basic resources or from exposure to hazards. New threats to health from increasing industrialization are addressed: non-communicable diseases caused by genetic maladaptation to new chemical substances and to changes in diet and lifestyle.

It is a tour de force drawing upon the author's extensive work on the history of infection, as well upon evidence drawn from archaeology, history and demography.

You can buy the book here (Amazon link).

Share