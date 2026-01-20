Remember to add your book recommendations in the comments below.

Today’s reader recommended book is:

Shadowland soberly and frighteningly exposes occult influences hidden especially within Washington’s Deep State and modern culture. From Jeffrey Epstein to the Clintons from Obama and Biden to the Occult Elite, Dr. Thomas Horn uncovers terrifying realities behind today’s polarizing culture war and the energies operating behind the contest for dominance over values, beliefs, and religious practices.



Now, for the first time ever, readers will discover:

- Occult practices and enthroned Egregores over the mysterious shadow empire

- Diabolical body count lists and sacrificed whistleblowers

- Jeffrey Epstein and Shadowland’s deals with the Devil

- Hillary Clinton and the bizarre effort to summon Antichrist

- Whether some in Christianity have joined Luciferian objectives

- What really was behind the Russia Hoax and Trump impeachment effort

- Shocking facts about Obama and his so-called Birth Certificate

- Contrasting visions for America Progressives vs. Conservatives and much more!



You can buy the book here (Amazon link).

Share