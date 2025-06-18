📖 Thomas E Woods Jr - Diary of a Psychosis
How Public Health Disgraced Itself During COVID Mania
Diary of a Psychosis: How Public Health Disgraced Itself During COVID Mania by Thomas E Woods Jr
FOREWORD BY JAY BHATTACHARYA, MD, PHD
You remember the story: some locations did better than others on Covid because those places followed the rules, and others foolishly ignored them. Covid spread was your fault, you science hater!
There is precisely zero evidence behind any aspect of this morality play, which is demolished by this book.
Diary of a Psychosis is different from all other books on Covid: it traces the development of the government response as it happened, bit by bit, and subjects it to relentless scrutiny: did any of it do any good?
It thereby preserves some of the crucial day-to-day details that other chronicles have forgotten. And it's those little details of the bizarre behavior of those years that, presented together, preserve for the reader the full horror of the madness of those dark days.
The more people know the information in this book, the harder it will be for the ruling classes to do this to us again.
Tom Woods has a talent for short, to-the-point writing.
I’ll never believe any of the BS from the government again. Now I have neurological problems all because of that Covid vaccine. So many people have died from the Covid vaccine.
Here’s the thing I didn’t think about until later. If the supply chain was so bad then how did those little glass vials and needles get around to fast. Many supplies were stuck here or there and the we couldn’t buy anything. Now looking back I can see and everyone should see that we were betrayed by our government. The rich got richer and Big Pharma got richer too. I’d love to know if their families ever got the Covid vaccine. Guess we will never know because the rich and the government keep secrets from the public.