Diary of a Psychosis: How Public Health Disgraced Itself During COVID Mania by Thomas E Woods Jr

FOREWORD BY JAY BHATTACHARYA, MD, PHD

You remember the story: some locations did better than others on Covid because those places followed the rules, and others foolishly ignored them. Covid spread was your fault, you science hater!

There is precisely zero evidence behind any aspect of this morality play, which is demolished by this book.

Diary of a Psychosis is different from all other books on Covid: it traces the development of the government response as it happened, bit by bit, and subjects it to relentless scrutiny: did any of it do any good?

It thereby preserves some of the crucial day-to-day details that other chronicles have forgotten. And it's those little details of the bizarre behavior of those years that, presented together, preserve for the reader the full horror of the madness of those dark days.

The more people know the information in this book, the harder it will be for the ruling classes to do this to us again.

