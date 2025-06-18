The Naked Emperor’s Newsletter

Isaiah Antares
3h

Tom Woods has a talent for short, to-the-point writing.

Paige
3h

I’ll never believe any of the BS from the government again. Now I have neurological problems all because of that Covid vaccine. So many people have died from the Covid vaccine.

Here’s the thing I didn’t think about until later. If the supply chain was so bad then how did those little glass vials and needles get around to fast. Many supplies were stuck here or there and the we couldn’t buy anything. Now looking back I can see and everyone should see that we were betrayed by our government. The rich got richer and Big Pharma got richer too. I’d love to know if their families ever got the Covid vaccine. Guess we will never know because the rich and the government keep secrets from the public.

