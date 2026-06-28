The Naked Emperor’s Newsletter

The Naked Emperor’s Newsletter

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Zarayna Pradyer's avatar
Zarayna Pradyer
10h

Thank you, NE.

Heartening to see Fauci depicted behind bars.

Hopefully, the latest and most diabolical longstanding NHS scandal will prompt the Letby case to be re-examined.

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Neil Pryke's avatar
Neil Pryke
12h

Big Pharma...prepared to let people be poisoned by weedkiller...what kind of moral deviants are the executives..?

Coincidentally, Bayer made the Zyklon B for usage in the Nazi's C.Cs...

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