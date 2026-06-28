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Tulsi Gabbard, her guru and the mysterious messages that helped shape her political career Dozens of attached memos appeared to document directives and advice for Gabbard from her time in Congress. Some contained instructions on what legislation she should propose, which policies she should embrace and how she should conduct herself on television. They had an air of authority. A memo about a proposal to partition war-torn Iraq into three states quoted an unnamed person as saying it was “time for TG to come up with this idea.”

3 New Studies Find Increasing Trends In Solar Radiation Since The 1980s – Easily Explaining Warming New research shows internal or natural changes in cloud structure have allowed more solar radiation to reach the surface in recent decades as documented by the widespread increase in sunshine duration (SD). The increase in SD is the primary driver of warming since the 1980s, explaining both the temperature variability and trend.

UK report uncovers ‘biggest childbirth scandal’ in NHS history “more than 500 babies and mothers died or suffered serious harm” due to the systemic failures mentioned, and that doctors and managers could now be jailed. The board and leaders were aware of the situation but turned a blind eye for more than a decade.

How Britain Plans to Lock Legacy Media Into People’s Feeds The public spent years drifting away from legacy broadcasters, so the state plans to algorithmically drag them back.

Young people ‘ageing faster’ than previous generations - raising cancer risk, new study claims Those born between 1965 and 1974 showed signs of ageing faster at a cellular level than individuals born two decades earlier. In effect, their bodies appeared older than would be expected for their actual age.

We were throwing-renewable-energy away at record levels in 2025 The more we make, the more we waste. The trend is clear and it’s so Soviet.

After the US President ordered the British Prime Minister out of office what’s left of the Anglo-American special relationship When President Donald Trump (lead image, 3rd left) announced the resignation of British Prime Minister Keir Starmer (right) to make sure he would announce it himself without delay, he threw overboard the special relationship. He also declared that British foreign and domestic policy is to become – already has become — a colonial one.

Another covid jabs study underpinned by flawed science MEDICAL journals have become adept at producing studies that generate headlines while concealing their weaknesses in the supplementary material.

Europe’s Medical Loophole for Banned Doctors Can a clinician who has been struck off in one country still practice in another? Recent cases suggest the answer can be yes.