This Week's Top 10 Most Read Stories (22-28 June 2026)
A curated digest of the week’s biggest articles, unlocked
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🔝 The Top Stories Read This Week
Tulsi Gabbard, her guru and the mysterious messages that helped shape her political career
Dozens of attached memos appeared to document directives and advice for Gabbard from her time in Congress. Some contained instructions on what legislation she should propose, which policies she should embrace and how she should conduct herself on television. They had an air of authority. A memo about a proposal to partition war-torn Iraq into three states quoted an unnamed person as saying it was “time for TG to come up with this idea.”
3 New Studies Find Increasing Trends In Solar Radiation Since The 1980s – Easily Explaining Warming
New research shows internal or natural changes in cloud structure have allowed more solar radiation to reach the surface in recent decades as documented by the widespread increase in sunshine duration (SD). The increase in SD is the primary driver of warming since the 1980s, explaining both the temperature variability and trend.
UK report uncovers ‘biggest childbirth scandal’ in NHS history
“more than 500 babies and mothers died or suffered serious harm” due to the systemic failures mentioned, and that doctors and managers could now be jailed. The board and leaders were aware of the situation but turned a blind eye for more than a decade.
How Britain Plans to Lock Legacy Media Into People’s Feeds
The public spent years drifting away from legacy broadcasters, so the state plans to algorithmically drag them back.
Young people ‘ageing faster’ than previous generations - raising cancer risk, new study claims
Those born between 1965 and 1974 showed signs of ageing faster at a cellular level than individuals born two decades earlier. In effect, their bodies appeared older than would be expected for their actual age.
We were throwing-renewable-energy away at record levels in 2025
The more we make, the more we waste. The trend is clear and it’s so Soviet.
After the US President ordered the British Prime Minister out of office what’s left of the Anglo-American special relationship
When President Donald Trump (lead image, 3rd left) announced the resignation of British Prime Minister Keir Starmer (right) to make sure he would announce it himself without delay, he threw overboard the special relationship. He also declared that British foreign and domestic policy is to become – already has become — a colonial one.
Another covid jabs study underpinned by flawed science
MEDICAL journals have become adept at producing studies that generate headlines while concealing their weaknesses in the supplementary material.
Europe’s Medical Loophole for Banned Doctors
Can a clinician who has been struck off in one country still practice in another? Recent cases suggest the answer can be yes.
Supreme Court hands Bayer a win that rattles MAHA
The Supreme Court has dealt a devastating blow to the Make America Healthy Again Movement by blocking a path for users of the popular Roundup weedkiller to secure payouts from Monsanto for failing to disclose the product’s cancer risk.
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📽️ Worth Watching
THEY PARDONED HIM FIRST: Fauci’s Killing Field From Wuhan to Ukraine
Barbara Boyd argues that outgoing DNI Tulsi Gabbard’s recent document releases reveal a global, US-funded biolab network centered on Dr. Anthony Fauci, traced back to January 2014—the same start date cited in Joe Biden’s pardons of Hunter Biden and Fauci. She claims Obama’s 2014 gain-of-function ban pushed the research overseas, with NIH funding routed through EcoHealth Alliance to Wuhan, while Pentagon-backed contractors—especially Metabiota—expanded work in Ukraine after the Maidan coup. Boyd highlights a May 2020 Lawrence Livermore assessment describing Wuhan as fitting criteria for an accidental release of an engineered coronavirus, and alleges Fauci steered Biden-era COVID origins reviews toward natural origin while lying to Congress. She links Ukraine lab inventories and broader COVID-era policies to a larger geopolitical and technocratic agenda.
💎 Fascinating Finds
People who lift weights live longer – new study
Strength training has long been seen as something you mainly do to build muscle or look good. But a new study adds to a growing body of evidence that shows lifting weights does far more than change how we look. It may help us live longer – even if you don’t spend hours each day in the gym.
Scientists Say ‘Timescapes’ Could Unlock the Mystery Behind Non-Human Perception of Time
A hummingbird, a beetle, and a human may inhabit the same moment, but according to new research, each species experiences that moment unfolding in a fundamentally different way.
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Thanks for reading — enjoy your Sunday.
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— NE
Thank you, NE.
Heartening to see Fauci depicted behind bars.
Hopefully, the latest and most diabolical longstanding NHS scandal will prompt the Letby case to be re-examined.
Big Pharma...prepared to let people be poisoned by weedkiller...what kind of moral deviants are the executives..?
Coincidentally, Bayer made the Zyklon B for usage in the Nazi's C.Cs...