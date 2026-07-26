The Naked Emperor’s Newsletter

The Naked Emperor’s Newsletter

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CanadaChick's avatar
CanadaChick
12h

FYI the Batarti Gabbard link takes you to a page full of pop up ads that ultimately gets hijacked by a “device security” website before you can read the article.

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1 reply by NE - Naked Emperor Newsletter
Neil Pryke's avatar
Neil Pryke
13h

That's the story of the week...every week...Ukraine...

A conjured-up "war"...a moneypit...an excuse to make money out of human beings for whom the globalists feel nothing but contempt...

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