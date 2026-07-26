This Week's Top 10 Most Read Stories (20-26 July 2026)
A curated digest of the week’s biggest articles, unlocked
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🔝 The Top Stories Read This Week
The Odyssey has transcended the culture war
Christopher Nolan’s epic has confounded woke activists and right-wing race-baiters alike.
Faking “Water Bankruptcy”
The narrative being sold is that the world wide water supply is under threat in some new and critical way, and drastic – potentially global – action is required.
Another ‘crisis’ in other words. Another Hegelian Dialectic. And we know what those mean.
The digital euro: Brussels’ new power
While Brussels aims to break the power of Visa and Mastercard with the digital euro, it simultaneously increases its power over its own citizens and radically redefines money.
Tulsi Gabbard’s brother accused of trying to lure children to his Hawaii hotel room with cash and gum
Batarti Gabbard was identified nearly a week after being arrested and accused of luring children as young as 9 to a hotel room
Jeffrey Sachs: The Enduring US War on Russia
Eisenhower’s warning that U.S. policy would be captured by a scientific-technological elite explains why Washington sustains the war in Ukraine as a unique, live-fire laboratory for AI warfare at scale.
Nearly all countries overuse powerful antibiotics, global study finds
When researchers compared these estimates with real-world data from 67 countries, they found that nearly three-quarters of countries were using more antibiotics overall than needed. Additionally, almost every country (99%) was overusing Watch antibiotics. When overused, Watch antibiotics contribute the most to antibiotic resistance.
The West’s plan to pressure Putin has a glaring flaw
Hope that a Ukrainian deep strike campaign will force a ceasefire are based on a misunderstanding of Russian politics.
Inside Ukraine’s Kill Zone
A terrifying game of hide-and-seek is playing out in this deadly corridor that snakes along the 1,200 km-long (750-mile) front line in Ukraine.
The war, well into its fifth year, has become the first major conflict to be dominated by unmanned aerial vehicles, with thousands of the cheap but deadly machines filling the skies.
Why Socialists Want to Shut Down Prisons
Far-left, extremist ideology prevents an honest interpretation of crime and incarceration data. Socialist claims would gain more cogency if they offered an alternative to prison, but the principal left-wing proposal—restorative justice—is totally inadequate. The truth is, most socialists don’t really care about such reforms. They want to destroy the system—and not just the criminal-justice system.
The Money Printers Fueling Socialism’s Rise
When the Fed prints money it effectively first deposits the receipts among the primary bond dealers, which sell government bonds to its open market desk and then send the proceeds ricocheting through the canyons of Wall Street. At length, the inflation gets to Main Street in the form of higher energy, food, and other everyday prices, but not before much of the inflation is absorbed by the leveraged gamblers on Wall Street.
Flood the free market with $8.75 trillion of fiat credits in barely 25 years, and you will indeed get a rip-roaring financial asset inflation. And you will also get a rekindling of socialist economics, which should have been finally left for dead by 1984.
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📽️ Worth Watching
Daniel Hannan says “Liberal Democrat peers have been driven so potty by Elon Musk that they are now calling for general censorship powers. Lords and Commons of England! Consider what nation it is whereof ye are!”
💎 Fascinating Finds
It’s Not Just You: Scientists Say Modern Life Is Pushing The Human Mind Beyond Its Limits
In a new paper published in Behavioral Sciences, social scientists from institutions in Singapore have examined previous studies and theories to put together an argument: Our rapid progress as a species has left our individual bodies and minds unable to keep up.
Seeing Green: Nature Immersion Has Its Benefits
Can nature heal? Human history regarding the relationship with nature is paradoxical. On one hand, the notion that time in nature may confer healing properties is intuitive: Nature is where we’re from as a species. Our systems have evolved to fit that environment, and we should feel at home in it. Indeed, nature fascinates us and produces experiences of awe; visiting nature is a favored pastime. Many people, when they seek to relax, recharge, or set their mind right, will opt to spend time in nature—hiking, viewing, camping, gathering, meditating, etc.
On the other hand, if nature is so great, why have we as a species labored so hard to escape it? The story of humanity is that of fearing, seeking to tame, exploit, and distance ourselves from nature.
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Thanks for reading — enjoy your Sunday.
See you tomorrow.
— NE
FYI the Batarti Gabbard link takes you to a page full of pop up ads that ultimately gets hijacked by a “device security” website before you can read the article.
That's the story of the week...every week...Ukraine...
A conjured-up "war"...a moneypit...an excuse to make money out of human beings for whom the globalists feel nothing but contempt...