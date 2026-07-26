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The Odyssey has transcended the culture war Christopher Nolan’s epic has confounded woke activists and right-wing race-baiters alike.

Faking “Water Bankruptcy” The narrative being sold is that the world wide water supply is under threat in some new and critical way, and drastic – potentially global – action is required. Another ‘crisis’ in other words. Another Hegelian Dialectic. And we know what those mean.

The digital euro: Brussels’ new power While Brussels aims to break the power of Visa and Mastercard with the digital euro, it simultaneously increases its power over its own citizens and radically redefines money.

Tulsi Gabbard’s brother accused of trying to lure children to his Hawaii hotel room with cash and gum Batarti Gabbard was identified nearly a week after being arrested and accused of luring children as young as 9 to a hotel room

Jeffrey Sachs: The Enduring US War on Russia Eisenhower’s warning that U.S. policy would be captured by a scientific-technological elite explains why Washington sustains the war in Ukraine as a unique, live-fire laboratory for AI warfare at scale.

Nearly all countries overuse powerful antibiotics, global study finds When researchers compared these estimates with real-world data from 67 countries, they found that nearly three-quarters of countries were using more antibiotics overall than needed. Additionally, almost every country (99%) was overusing Watch antibiotics. When overused, Watch antibiotics contribute the most to antibiotic resistance.

The West’s plan to pressure Putin has a glaring flaw Hope that a Ukrainian deep strike campaign will force a ceasefire are based on a misunderstanding of Russian politics.

Inside Ukraine’s Kill Zone A terrifying game of hide-and-seek is playing out in this deadly corridor that snakes along the 1,200 km-long (750-mile) front line in Ukraine. The war, well into its fifth year, has become the first major conflict to be dominated by unmanned aerial vehicles, with thousands of the cheap but deadly machines filling the skies.

Why Socialists Want to Shut Down Prisons Far-left, extremist ideology prevents an honest interpretation of crime and incarceration data. Socialist claims would gain more cogency if they offered an alternative to prison, but the principal left-wing proposal—restorative justice—is totally inadequate. The truth is, most socialists don’t really care about such reforms. They want to destroy the system—and not just the criminal-justice system.