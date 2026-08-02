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How Total Surveillance Conquered the Last Sanctuary of Human Privacy Your bedroom has been listening for years. Not metaphorically—quite literally. While you slept, while you loved, while you whispered secrets to partners in the dark, the devices you invited inside for “convenience” were recording, analyzing, transmitting.

They Built Cities Beneath Your Feet: The 170 Bunkers They Don’t Want You to Know About When the next crisis comes—whether nuclear exchange, biological pandemic, climate collapse, or something we haven’t imagined yet—where will you be? Where will your representatives be? The answer to those questions has already been determined, in facilities you’ve never seen, by people you’ve never elected, using money you were never told about. The architecture of the end is already complete. It waits beneath your feet, patient as stone, ready for the day when the surface goes quiet and the blast doors finally close.

This European country launched a task force to target ‘hate speech.’ Now a journalist who insulted politicians is going to prison. When bans on insulting politicians and ‘hate speech’ hunts collide

The Hinge of History That Was 2020 Finally, a mainstream news source is highlighting one of a million data points showing how lockdowns were a hinge of history, a mighty shock to economics, demographics, health, social well-being, and freedom. “Shocking 105 million Americans are not working – more than during Covid or the Great Recession,” blared the New York Post. Finally that’s something.

The mysterious deaths of Jeffrey Epstein’s friends A modelling scout joins a long line of deceased insiders linked to the late sex offender, stoking theories of foul play and a cover-up

No, oil prices are not inflationary We are living in an economy – domestic and global – in which there is nowhere near enough money to go around. And it is this relative lack of money rather than the cost of oil products and the goods made and distributed with them which determines prices.

How ‘progressives’ became the new reactionaries The modern left is authoritarian, racist and contemptuous of the working class.

Fauci’s Downfall Reveals the Danger of Rule by ‘Experts’ Fauci, the ultimate technocrat, behaved just as absurdly as any caricatured, blowhard politician drunk with fame and power. This is what the fools who dreamed of rule by experts were leading us to, a world in which Fauci and his ilk could rule without any kind of accountability ever again.

Climate Sceptics Are Not the Problem It is often said that those who question the imperative for hurriedly attaining Net Zero do so because they are anti-science. The logic offered is very simple: scientists claim it is essential, and nothing says anti-science quite like disagreeing with a scientist. A number of explanations are offered for such disagreement, ranging from a supposed failure to understand the scientific method through to a refusal to accept any facts that threaten a treasured way of life. Such claims may actually be valid for certain individuals but there is an important fact being overlooked here. Whilst it is true to say that science is what scientists do, it is equally true to say that what scientists do is not always science. The problem is one of ideology and how it can subvert.