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Israeli foreign agent took over The Charlie Kirk Show days after his killing Charlie Kirk’s media empire and his right-wing activist organization, Turning Point USA (TPUSA), have come under the control of the Israel-directed forces he spent the last months of his life antagonizing. Erika Kirk now claims her husband supported Israel to the end, while TPUSA misrepresents his opposition to war on Iran.

The terrifying number of patients who have suffered Covid jab complications revealed, after NHS pharmacist left paralysed by vaccine takes his own life Nearly half a million Britons claim to have suffered from side effects from the Covid jab, analysis of official figures reveals. Over 2,500 people have submitted reports claiming that a family member has died as a result of the jab.

The mysterious tooth condition affecting millions of children Your child’s small, delicate, chalk-white baby teeth fall out. In their place grow yellowish-brown, fragile teeth – much to everyone’s surprise. It affects around 28% of children in Scandinavia and is one of the most widespread dental conditions. Studies show that it’s very common across Europe, while it appears to be less of an issue across Africa and Asia.

Hundreds compensated for HPV vaccine injuries BIG Pharma is to compensate hundreds of young people for permanent injury caused by the human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccine. Symptoms suffered by adolescents and young adults range from serious neurological damage to physiological and autoimmune injury.

EU students vanish from UK with £893million in loans Latest figures from the Government-owned Student Loans Company (SLC) show that it is currently trying to track down the whereabouts of about 42,000 former undergraduates.

The Strait of Hormuz to re-open. Now what? Its closure may have ‘permanently altered’ the world’s economy

How BLM ideology captured the cops The Police Race Action Plan is a lavishly funded, top-down strategy to brainwash Britain’s 169,000 police. From the moment the plan appeared in 2022, the fingerprints of the race lobby were all over it. The first clue appeared in the foreword written by two chief constables, Sir David Thompson and Andy Marsh. They began with a humiliating apology that wouldn’t have felt out of place during China’s Cultural Revolution. ‘We accept that policing still contains racism, discrimination and bias. We are ashamed of those truths, we apologise for them, and we are determined to change them’, these allegedly grown men wailed.

Truth Is No Longer the Bottom Line The Iran War will reshape the global economy and the balance of power regardless of how the current settlement talks end. Yet most Americans have experienced it less as a geopolitical rupture than as a serialized drama. The news has framed the conflict as an action thriller: complex events compressed into digestible episodes, limited character development interrupted by dramatic threats, cliffhangers, and plot twists. The expectation is that the good guys will prevail, as they always do in a summer blockbuster. But reality does not follow a screenplay. That may be why Trump’s politics work so well. He does not simply offer a narrative. He offers an experience: outrage, anticipation, victory, betrayal, suspense, catharsis. Facts become secondary to emotional participation. The deeper question is no longer whether people can handle the truth. The question is whether truth still matters once it is competing not merely with a more compelling narrative, but with a more compelling experience.

Badenoch: “Mass Slaughter” of Dartmoor Ponies by Quango Is “Madness” Unaccountable quango Natural England says that livestock grazing on the moor have to be cut by 75% to protect ‘biodiversity.’ The Dartmoor ponies – semi-wild today – have been present in the area since 3500 BC until coming against Natural England.