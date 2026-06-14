This Week's Top 10 Most Read Stories (8-14 June 2026)
A curated digest of the week’s biggest articles, unlocked
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🔝 The Top Stories Read This Week
Man killed in horror Limerick crash suspected to be ‘hired assassin on way to carry out hit’ amid new passport details
The driver of the Seat Leon, who left his phone behind in the car, fled the scene on foot and his whereabouts are still unknown.
Past, present & future
On the immediate horizon are the unfolding consequences of supply shortages which, at the very least, will trigger a spike in inflation. At that point, decision-makers will be torn between combatting popular discontent and keeping the credit-driven simulacrum of ‘normality’ in place. Against a background of intensifying resource competition between governments, a moment is reached at which somebody losses patience, somebody succumbs to political or financial vertigo, and the fallacies of perpetual stimulus and limitless technological innovation are exposed.
The Meaning of Milei’s AI Gamble
On June 3, Argentine President Javier Milei published an op-ed in the Financial Times under the title “Argentina Invites AI to Free Itself.” The article announced, among other things, a proposal for a new legal category of “non-human corporations”—that is, companies “operated by AI agents or robots.” This innovation, Milei argued, could be as transformative as the 1602 invention of the limited liability corporation in the form of the Dutch East India Company. “Let Buenos Aires be for AI what Amsterdam was for the age of sail,” he declared.
Poisoned in the fields of the Rio Grande Valley: Parkinson’s advances in the agricultural heart of Texas
The neurological disease has been repeatedly linked to exposure to certain pesticides widely used on crops in the southeastern Texas borderlands
Accused LA wildfire arsonist wanted ‘revenge on society’, prosecutors say as trial opens
The Palisades fire, the most destructive wildfires in city history, tore through roughly 23,000 acres, incinerating thousands of buildings and killing 12 people.
Why are so many young people getting cancer? What researchers do and don’t know
Ultra-processed foods, obesity, microbial toxins and agricultural chemicals were all considered. But a clear answer remained elusive.
UK Wants Message Scanning on Phones, Jail CEOs Who Refuse
Ministers are reportedly drafting a law that would force Apple, Google, and the rest to make it impossible for a child to send, receive, view, or share a single nude image, with the executives who refuse facing up to five years in prison. The children are the headline but the surveillance is the product.
Billions in aid handed to terrorists and criminals
Secret dossier reveals foreign aid and Covid relief loans were appropriated by gangs and hostile states
Why half of London’s small flats sell at a loss as the crash spreads
Almost half of small flats in the capital - which are classed as either one-beds or studios - are now selling for less than they were bought for. These losses are not only for flats bought in the last five years, but ten, 15 or even more than 20 years ago.
Digital ID will spell the death of the individual
Digital ID is in many ways the essence of Starmerism, and the misguided belief that the state can manage away the country’s myriad problems by bureaucratic means. It speaks to a philosophy that views the population not as citizens with inherent rights, but as passive datasets to be administered. As the recent introduction of the government’s ‘UK Wallet’ app shows, the British public is also being encircled by an encroaching system of state surveillance by more means than digital ID.
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📽️ Worth Watching
They Know We’ll Freeze To Death. It’s Kinda The Point...
In this explosive conversation, energy expert Kathryn Porter joins Andrew Gold to expose the dark reality behind Net Zero policies and the looming collapse of the Western energy grid. From the “sinister” normalization of energy blackouts to the luxury beliefs of the Davos elite, Porter breaks down why the path we are on has consequences that are genuinely scary.
💎 Fascinating Finds
Swarms of ‘killer mosquitoes’ released on innocent Americans reveal secret Pentagon files
The goal of the tests, carried out between September and October 1959, was to gather data to evaluate the insects as potential biological weapons that could be unleashed against enemy troops or other populated areas.
What If You Could Get The Benefits Of Sleep Without Actually Sleeping?
Scientists used light-controlled tools to trigger the brain’s deep-sleep firing patterns in awake, moving mice, and some of sleep’s core benefits followed.
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— NE
It's the wish of ordinary people for unfettered communication that drives censorship...