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Man killed in horror Limerick crash suspected to be ‘hired assassin on way to carry out hit’ amid new passport details The driver of the Seat Leon, who left his phone behind in the car, fled the scene on foot and his whereabouts are still unknown.

Past, present & future On the immediate horizon are the unfolding consequences of supply shortages which, at the very least, will trigger a spike in inflation. At that point, decision-makers will be torn between combatting popular discontent and keeping the credit-driven simulacrum of ‘normality’ in place. Against a background of intensifying resource competition between governments, a moment is reached at which somebody losses patience, somebody succumbs to political or financial vertigo, and the fallacies of perpetual stimulus and limitless technological innovation are exposed.

The Meaning of Milei’s AI Gamble On June 3, Argentine President Javier Milei published an op-ed in the Financial Times under the title “Argentina Invites AI to Free Itself.” The article announced, among other things, a proposal for a new legal category of “non-human corporations”—that is, companies “operated by AI agents or robots.” This innovation, Milei argued, could be as transformative as the 1602 invention of the limited liability corporation in the form of the Dutch East India Company. “Let Buenos Aires be for AI what Amsterdam was for the age of sail,” he declared.

Poisoned in the fields of the Rio Grande Valley: Parkinson’s advances in the agricultural heart of Texas The neurological disease has been repeatedly linked to exposure to certain pesticides widely used on crops in the southeastern Texas borderlands

Accused LA wildfire arsonist wanted ‘revenge on society’, prosecutors say as trial opens The Palisades fire, the most destructive wildfires in city history, tore through roughly 23,000 acres, incinerating thousands of buildings and killing 12 people.

Why are so many young people getting cancer? What researchers do and don’t know Ultra-processed foods, obesity, microbial toxins and agricultural chemicals were all considered. But a clear answer remained elusive.

UK Wants Message Scanning on Phones, Jail CEOs Who Refuse Ministers are reportedly drafting a law that would force Apple, Google, and the rest to make it impossible for a child to send, receive, view, or share a single nude image, with the executives who refuse facing up to five years in prison. The children are the headline but the surveillance is the product.

Billions in aid handed to terrorists and criminals Secret dossier reveals foreign aid and Covid relief loans were appropriated by gangs and hostile states

Why half of London’s small flats sell at a loss as the crash spreads Almost half of small flats in the capital - which are classed as either one-beds or studios - are now selling for less than they were bought for. These losses are not only for flats bought in the last five years, but ten, 15 or even more than 20 years ago.