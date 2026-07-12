This Week's Top 10 Most Read Stories (6-12 July 2026)
A curated digest of the week’s biggest articles, unlocked
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🔝 The Top Stories Read This Week
The Civil Service has slipped out a dangerous plan to make Britain ungovernable
A dull-sounding document was published on Wednesday. It could transform the relationship between bureaucrats and elected politicians
A Digital Bill of Rights for the States
A Digital Bill of Rights is not a grant of rights, but a declaration of rights the People already hold, written so that no repeal, reinterpretation, or technological development can construe them away.
Flock Cameras Screw Up, Swarm Innocent Man With Armed Police
“Once these systems have you in their crosshairs, there’s pretty much only one way it can go.”
California Wants a Watcher Inside Every 3D Printer
California decided your printer should treat you like a suspect.
Covid Inquiry ‘suppressed evidence on vaccines’
The Covid Inquiry has been accused of suppressing evidence that called into question the ethics of the vaccine rollout during the pandemic. Doctors and medical professionals who were asked to submit evidence have criticised the inquiry for failing to publish their witness statements on the jabs rollout during the virus crisis, claiming that their contributions simply disappeared into a “black hole” instead.
Doing The Opposite: Studies Show Gigantic Wind Farms Significantly Warm The Night
Proponents of the energy transition often ignore or conceal the negative local climate impacts of wind turbines.
Lab-Leak Payback Has Begun
Indictments, subpoenas, and debarments are hitting American scientists embroiled in the controversy over COVID’s origins.
Climate Change Blamed in Heat Waves: Science or Simulation?
As Europe and much of North America endured record heat, headlines quickly appeared claiming that the heat wave was “virtually impossible” without human-caused climate change. Really?
The War System
“The main aim of American foreign policy is to impose the will of our ruling elite on the rest of the world.”
What Happens if China Hacks the US Water Supply? I Went to a Secret War Game to Find Out
Burst water mains. Evacuated hospitals. In a closed-door simulation, insurers played out their response to a mass disruption by China’s Volt Typhoon hackers—and found a nightmare scenario.
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📽️ Worth Watching
Psyop Expert: “Brainwashing Is Real And It’s Happening Now”
Chase Hughes is a former U.S. Navy Chief, behaviour and influence expert, speaker, and author. Expect to learn if we happen to live in the most psychologically manipulated era in history, what the most effective mass behavioural engineering campaign in history was, how mass persuasion and brainwashing work at scale, the behaviours that unconsciously trigger attraction, how to read anyone and spot their insecurities fast and much more…
💎 Fascinating Finds
Largest study yet reveals which cancers have their own microbiomes
Tumours of the mouth, oesophagus, stomach and bowel showed clear, consistent evidence of microbial life. And it wasn’t just bacteria. They found viruses, fungi and archaea (organisms similar to bacteria but genetically distinct) living within these tumours. In some cases, we detected trichomonas, a single-celled protozoan parasite.
Modern life may be outpacing the human mind
The human brain evolved for a world of familiar faces, immediate threats and small social groups. But the world around us is changing far faster than human biology can keep pace. That mismatch may help explain some of the stress, loneliness and constant comparison people experience today.
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Thanks for reading — enjoy your Sunday.
See you tomorrow.
— NE
Number One...the Civil Service doing what it has always seen as its primary function..!