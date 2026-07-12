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The Civil Service has slipped out a dangerous plan to make Britain ungovernable A dull-sounding document was published on Wednesday. It could transform the relationship between bureaucrats and elected politicians

A Digital Bill of Rights for the States A Digital Bill of Rights is not a grant of rights, but a declaration of rights the People already hold, written so that no repeal, reinterpretation, or technological development can construe them away.

Flock Cameras Screw Up, Swarm Innocent Man With Armed Police “Once these systems have you in their crosshairs, there’s pretty much only one way it can go.”

California Wants a Watcher Inside Every 3D Printer California decided your printer should treat you like a suspect.

Covid Inquiry ‘suppressed evidence on vaccines’ The Covid Inquiry has been accused of suppressing evidence that called into question the ethics of the vaccine rollout during the pandemic. Doctors and medical professionals who were asked to submit evidence have criticised the inquiry for failing to publish their witness statements on the jabs rollout during the virus crisis, claiming that their contributions simply disappeared into a “black hole” instead.

Doing The Opposite: Studies Show Gigantic Wind Farms Significantly Warm The Night Proponents of the energy transition often ignore or conceal the negative local climate impacts of wind turbines.

Lab-Leak Payback Has Begun Indictments, subpoenas, and debarments are hitting American scientists embroiled in the controversy over COVID’s origins.

Climate Change Blamed in Heat Waves: Science or Simulation? As Europe and much of North America endured record heat, headlines quickly appeared claiming that the heat wave was “virtually impossible” without human-caused climate change. Really?

The War System “The main aim of American foreign policy is to impose the will of our ruling elite on the rest of the world.”