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🔝 The Top Stories Read This Week

The Lockdown Disaster Must Not Be Forgiven Sweden’s example is deliberately being ignored today. Because learning the actual results of these historically bad policies requires humility, accountability, and honesty, all qualities that many in public health are truly incapable of possessing. We Have a Choice Governments are not in charge. They serve as front organisations for the transnational capitalist oligarchy—the parasite class. Governments and all the pointless party political shenanigans exist to maintain our misplaced faith in alleged “representative democracy”, which is the antithesis of democracy. Thus, we waste our time and energy on futile political debates and campaigns while the oligarchy gets on with business without any scrutiny. But it does not have to be this way. We have a choice. How Government Created a Nation of Conspiracy Theorists What happens when institutions repeatedly assure the public that they are unquestionably right, only to revise, retreat, or quietly abandon those assurances months or years later? Gary Stevenson is wrong about wealth taxes The popular economist is irritating, but more importantly he is mistaken The world is plunging into a dangerous spiral of military spending Geopolitical tensions, technological revolutions, economic interests and the absence of international treaties point to a sustained acceleration of the global arms race The Digital Euro’s New Chapter Brussels not only threatens the freedom of its citizens, but also risks escalating transatlantic tensions. A direct challenge to the dominance of US payment giants and the dollar’s global infrastructure is unlikely to be ignored passively in Washington. The more money is transformed into an instrument of public policy and geopolitical rivalry, the smaller the space becomes for individual freedom and open markets. LAPD Abandons Flock Contract After Making a Horrifying Discovery “This contract is not being renewed because of serious concerns around civil liberties and civil rights issues, particularly around privacy and the data that is being collected from these cameras,” LAPD’s chief information officer Dean Gialamas told ABC in a statement. Why Is Technocracy Persecuting Christians In China? What Technocracy can’t control, it crushes. No outliers allowed. Chinese Christians only meet underground in order to escape prison, or worse. As the “system” of Technocracy in China gets more entrenched, the number of house churches increases and intolerance builds against those those who pledge allegiance to Christ and the Bible, not to the system. Trouble with Persia? Ask the Romans Donald Trump is far from the first foreign leader to get bad advice when it comes to Iran and its formidable antecedents. Inside the Rise of the Anti–Data Center Movement Resistance to the facilities has become a left-wing rallying point, linking environmentalism, anti-Big Tech politics, immigration activism, Native American issues, and “anti-imperialism.”

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📽️ Worth Watching

Get Out Of Fiat Currency: The Monetary Reset Warning

Dr. Michael Rectenwald and Dr. Mark Thornton warn that the monetary system may be moving toward greater digital control, persistent inflation, and a potential monetary reset. They discuss the risks they see in central bank digital currencies, programmable money, digital identity, the war on cash, and the significance they attach to the year 2030. Thornton argues that inflationary policies and government intervention could push individuals toward hard assets such as gold and silver, while Rectenwald advocates building alternatives outside increasingly centralized systems. The conversation also explores the AI investment boom, government surveillance, and whether massive spending on data centers could contribute to a future economic bust. They conclude that education, financial independence, and resistance to greater monetary control will be critical in the years ahead.

💎 Fascinating Finds

Humans Have a ‘Sixth Sense’ You’ve Probably Never Heard Of – And It Appears to Be Key For Mental Health It’s called interoception: the body’s ability to sense and interpret its own internal signals. A philosopher’s guide to thinking for yourself in an age built to think for you Jonny Thomson walks through Dietrich Bonhoeffer’s 3 conditions for stupidity that destroys societies: outsourcing your thinking to an authority, willful ignorance, and conformity.

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— NE