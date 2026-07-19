The Naked Emperor’s Newsletter

The Naked Emperor’s Newsletter

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Neil Pryke's avatar
Neil Pryke
11h

"How Government Created a Nation of Conspiracy Theorists"...The kerfuffle about Ann Widdecombe's murder makes the obfuscation of Southport look like a piece of cake...as goes the saying...

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Eva's avatar
Eva
11h

Always love your shares this one though is particularly ‘smokin’ with lots I will share forward - thank you!

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