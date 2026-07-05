The Naked Emperor’s Newsletter

The Naked Emperor’s Newsletter

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Ann's avatar
Ann
18m

How can I trust any 'news' from your letter anymore? The news is more often than not, news I

can´t verify. I'm in The Netherlands at the moment and I find your article

" Now the Netherlands is euthanizing children.

A 12-year-old was put to death under Dutch assisted-dying laws. The UK must pay attention."

quite shocking. Euthanasia is a difficult subject without context. Yes, a law was ratified to cover euthanasia for children under the age of 12 years. There were no guidelines for these children. If they became terminally ill, suffered unbearably to such an extent that parents would plead for their suffering to be ended, the doctor could not comply because the law did not allow it. After many years of lobbying by parents and pediatricians to be able to end the unbearable suffering of some children, the law was now eventually passed. Under very strict rules and conditions the first child under the age of 12 years was indeed euthanized. It was celebrated here by parents, who in the past had to watch their terminally ill child suffer until they finally died. This law was not introduced by the whim of the government, it was introduced after many years of doctors and parents pleading for a solution. Not all circumstances in life is all good or all bad. Please do not fall in the trap of using 'click-bait '.

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