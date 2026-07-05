Please make sure you like my posts and subscribe if you can. Thanks! NE

Now the Netherlands is euthanising children A 12-year-old was put to death under Dutch assisted-dying laws. The UK must pay attention.

Horse-drawn carriages must have caused a Megadrought in Europe in 1540, right? The 1540 event is famous with climate scientists, not that they mention it much, possibly because it was so awful and they can’t blame CO2. At least one expert in The Smithsonian suggests that people may have forgotten the worst drought in 500 years because the weather in the next fifty years got even more horrid as things got colder.

Many Suspect COVID-19 Outbreak Was Not Accidental The latest Rasmussen Reports national telephone and online survey finds that 45% of American Adults consider it likely that the COVID-19 pandemic was part of a secret plan by global elites to reduce worldwide population, including 24% who think it’s Very Likely.

Met Office Record Temperature Claims Are Fraudulent The Met Office’s temperature network has gone beyond descriptions such as “bad” or “poor”. It is now corrupt, in the same way as the Soviets manipulated statistics for political purposes.

4chan ridicules Ofcom again as watchdog chases unpaid £520k fine Preston Byrne, the US lawyer representing 4chan, posted on X on Thursday: “Ofcom wrote. Again. Demanding that 4chan pay its fine. Sent us bank details and everything. Oh no. Super scary.” He added: “We replied with a hamster. Again.”

Trump backs MAHA in heated, “shocking” Oval Office fight on pesticides Tensions over pesticide use erupted in an Oval Office meeting last week, as a top agriculture lobbyist warned President Trump that an executive order calling for pest-killing alternatives would cost Trump support from farming interests.

Things Luxury Might Signal One’s behavior sends signals about oneself. From ancient times, luxury has been used as a signal. Drawing on Adam Smith, Daniel Klein exposits the personal traits that luxury might signal, in particular wealthiness. Klein then asks what wealthiness signals. The possibilities help us ponder the choices we make about luxury.

The Secret History of Polymarket – Part 1 Part I of a two-part series exposing the truth behind the world’s most popular prediction market and its dark ambitions to alter both markets and representative government forever

The end of managed decline For the majority of British people, living standards have gone backward since 2008. And politicians, economists and statisticians pointing to rising stock prices and artificial GDP growth serves only to anger people still further. So that, even as successive Chancellors seek to maintain the value of the pound by the age-old combination of tax increases and austerity cuts, investors have lost confidence while the mass of voters switch to the parties of the extreme left and right in search of some alternative.