This Week's Top 10 Most Read Stories (29 June - 5 July 2026)
A curated digest of the week’s biggest articles, unlocked
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🔝 The Top Stories Read This Week
Now the Netherlands is euthanising children
A 12-year-old was put to death under Dutch assisted-dying laws. The UK must pay attention.
Horse-drawn carriages must have caused a Megadrought in Europe in 1540, right?
The 1540 event is famous with climate scientists, not that they mention it much, possibly because it was so awful and they can’t blame CO2. At least one expert in The Smithsonian suggests that people may have forgotten the worst drought in 500 years because the weather in the next fifty years got even more horrid as things got colder.
Many Suspect COVID-19 Outbreak Was Not Accidental
The latest Rasmussen Reports national telephone and online survey finds that 45% of American Adults consider it likely that the COVID-19 pandemic was part of a secret plan by global elites to reduce worldwide population, including 24% who think it’s Very Likely.
Met Office Record Temperature Claims Are Fraudulent
The Met Office’s temperature network has gone beyond descriptions such as “bad” or “poor”. It is now corrupt, in the same way as the Soviets manipulated statistics for political purposes.
4chan ridicules Ofcom again as watchdog chases unpaid £520k fine
Preston Byrne, the US lawyer representing 4chan, posted on X on Thursday: “Ofcom wrote. Again. Demanding that 4chan pay its fine. Sent us bank details and everything. Oh no. Super scary.” He added: “We replied with a hamster. Again.”
Trump backs MAHA in heated, “shocking” Oval Office fight on pesticides
Tensions over pesticide use erupted in an Oval Office meeting last week, as a top agriculture lobbyist warned President Trump that an executive order calling for pest-killing alternatives would cost Trump support from farming interests.
Things Luxury Might Signal
One’s behavior sends signals about oneself. From ancient times, luxury has been used as a signal. Drawing on Adam Smith, Daniel Klein exposits the personal traits that luxury might signal, in particular wealthiness. Klein then asks what wealthiness signals. The possibilities help us ponder the choices we make about luxury.
The Secret History of Polymarket – Part 1
Part I of a two-part series exposing the truth behind the world’s most popular prediction market and its dark ambitions to alter both markets and representative government forever
The end of managed decline
For the majority of British people, living standards have gone backward since 2008. And politicians, economists and statisticians pointing to rising stock prices and artificial GDP growth serves only to anger people still further. So that, even as successive Chancellors seek to maintain the value of the pound by the age-old combination of tax increases and austerity cuts, investors have lost confidence while the mass of voters switch to the parties of the extreme left and right in search of some alternative.
In defense of anonymity, the guard dog of free expression
As with all censorship, ending anonymity might hurt who you think it would protect.
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📽️ Worth Watching
“The meaning of people’s lives has been degraded to a basic form of subsistence, where you just have to try and survive what’s effectively a war zone on the human spirit.”
💎 Fascinating Finds
Why did this journal retract two 1940s papers by Max Planck?
German physicist Max Planck was one of the pioneers of quantum mechanics in the early 20th century, earning the 1918 Nobel Prize in Physics for his discovery of quanta. There has never been a whisper of scandal about the man’s integrity or his scientific work. So a pair of science historians were puzzled when they discovered that a scientific journal had inexplicably retracted two of Planck’s papers from the 1940s.
Rare copy of US Declaration of Independence found by volunteer in UK archives
The document was seized by the Royal Navy on Christmas Eve 1776 when the HMS Raisonable captured an American ship, the Dalton, off the coast of Portugal following a seven-hour pursuit. The document was listed without distinction by the Royal Navy captain, being described as “another paper” at the time and had stayed hidden in the state’s archive for centuries.
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How can I trust any 'news' from your letter anymore? The news is more often than not, news I
can´t verify. I'm in The Netherlands at the moment and I find your article
" Now the Netherlands is euthanizing children.
A 12-year-old was put to death under Dutch assisted-dying laws. The UK must pay attention."
quite shocking. Euthanasia is a difficult subject without context. Yes, a law was ratified to cover euthanasia for children under the age of 12 years. There were no guidelines for these children. If they became terminally ill, suffered unbearably to such an extent that parents would plead for their suffering to be ended, the doctor could not comply because the law did not allow it. After many years of lobbying by parents and pediatricians to be able to end the unbearable suffering of some children, the law was now eventually passed. Under very strict rules and conditions the first child under the age of 12 years was indeed euthanized. It was celebrated here by parents, who in the past had to watch their terminally ill child suffer until they finally died. This law was not introduced by the whim of the government, it was introduced after many years of doctors and parents pleading for a solution. Not all circumstances in life is all good or all bad. Please do not fall in the trap of using 'click-bait '.