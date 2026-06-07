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The real Palantir scandal A data-driven, utilitarian approach to public services could have dystopian repercussions.

‘Don’t be too kind’: Maternity staff used offensive terms to refer to pregnant women The inquiry has been investigating stillbirths, neonatal deaths, maternal deaths, and injured babies and mothers at NUH, which runs City Hospital and Queen’s Medical Centre.

Henry Nowak’s death shames Britain Progressive obsessions have warped the state Henry Nowak was failed by a state that has abandoned its most essential duty: of protecting those it claims to represent. The police’s defense, it seems, is that this most recent failure derives merely from the basic incompetence we have all come to assume in dealing with the British state. That the political fallout, however, centers on the belief it was a product of the racialized ideology that runs through our state at every level, has been long-brewing.

Doug Casey on Peter Thiel’s Relocation to Argentina… And What It Could Be Signaling Thiel appears to be well-positioned in three of the most desirable places in the Southern Hemisphere, relatively isolated from World War 3.

Economic entropy As a private sector captured by a deranged elite misallocates the claims on our remaining energy, the critical infrastructure which forms the foundation slowly succumbs to the second law of thermodynamics, gradually breaking down. Worse still, as a consequence of that same misallocation of energy, we lack the engineers, materials and tools to carry out proper maintenance – still less to build any replacement. And so, things that we take for granted – like clean drinking water, food arriving in the shops, and being able to heat and light our homes – are slowly going away.

Google planning to release millions of mosquitoes into California to help stop diseases The tech giant is seeking federal approval to release up to 32 million specially treated mosquitoes in California and Florida over the next two years as part of an effort to reduce the spread of mosquito-borne diseases, including West Nile virus, St. Louis encephalitis, dengue, Zika, chikungunya and yellow fever.

When Health Insurance Costs More Than Your House There was a time when the American Dream meant buying a home, raising a family, and building a future. Today, an increasing number of Americans are discovering that simply keeping health insurance can cost more than the roof over their heads.

The climate scam is acknowledged. Americans were fed lies, and deserve to be compensated. The time is ripe for a serious accounting of the harm done to Americans by climate hysteria, considering how many mea culpas are now emerging.

Americans Born After 1970 Are Dying Faster Than Previous Generations Did At Their Age Researchers warn that if current trends continue as post-1970 cohorts age further, the United States could face an unprecedented long-running stagnation, or even a sustained decline, in overall life expectancy.