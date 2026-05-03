The Naked Emperor’s Newsletter

The Naked Emperor’s Newsletter

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Zarayna Pradyer's avatar
Zarayna Pradyer
1h

Thanks, NE.

Yes, Palantir - sigh. We poor people are but dust on the global chessboard - so easily swept aside as the big pieces negotiate, coerce, blackmail and bribe each other for the ultimate goal of dominance.

What a nuisance! xxx

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