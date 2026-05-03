This Week's Top 10 Most Read Articles (27 April - 3 May 2026)
A curated digest of the week’s biggest stories, unlocked
Please make sure you like my posts and subscribe if you can. Thanks! NE
🔝 The Top Stories Read This Week
The Oil Futures Market Is Lying to Us
Even if conditions stay just as they are, the rapid drop in inventories, unless arrested, will trigger another bout of buying. In the most optimistic scenario, where Hormuz opens immediately, it would still take months to first clear the backlog of blocked tankers, then clear local oil in storage and finally bring shut-in wells back into production.
No Way Out: Why Permanent Damage to Persian Gulf Oil Wells Begins Now
The oil wells of Iran, Iraq, Kuwait and the UAE are not like a garden hose. They are mature, low-pressure reservoirs that require precise gas injection to maintain flow. Once that flow stops, water encroachment -- what engineers call water coning -- traps oil behind barriers of saltwater that are nearly impossible to reverse. Worse, paraffin waxes and asphaltenes precipitate inside the wellbore tubing, clogging the rock pores with solid deposits.
The Palantir pipeline: how Peter Thiel’s surveillance firm hired more than 30 senior UK officials
The AI company holds £670m in UK government contracts. It has also hired dozens of senior officials from the departments awarding them – raising what transparency experts call an ‘acute’ corruption risk.
United Arab Emirates Exits OPEC: The End Of The Petrodollar And The Rise Of IMEC
History has just been made. The Petrodollar is dead. Asset tokenization will replace the dollar when pricing oil. The IMEC corridor is rebooted with or without the Strait of Hormuz. All of this at the hands of the UAE, the balance of power in the Middle East has shifted.
Iran caused more extensive damage to U.S. military bases than publicly known
U.S. bases and equipment across the Middle East came under attack — including from an Iranian F-5, despite American air defenses — and repairs could cost billions of dollars
Are we all conspiracy theorists now? The Washington gunman has sparked paranoia
The gunshots at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner had barely stopped echoing through the DC hotel before the internet had solved the case several times over. The leading theories: it was all staged, or all the Left’s fault.
People in UK spend fewer years in good health than a decade ago, study finds
Healthy life expectancy for men in the UK has fallen from 62.9 years in the 2012-14 period to 60.7 years in 2022-24 and from 63.7 to 60.9 years for women over the same timeframe, it found.
The Money Printers Have Crossed the Point of No Return
It is now clear that the pandemic opened the door to an amount of money printing/ stimulus that was previously unthinkable. It is also clear that once policymakers (governments and central banks) crossed that threshold, that they will never return to what was previously “normal.”
Elites and Their Contempt
We live in a world where the elites view the common man as a problem to be solved and the leaders elected by the common man anxiously present themselves as lapdogs to these elites, forgetting any sense of duty or obligation to those who placed them in power.
The Biden admin’s COVID vaccine cover-up and lies can no longer be denied – or the damage it caused
According to a new Senate report and congressional testimony on Wednesday, Biden health officials deliberately ignored warning signs of possible serious reactions to the COVID-19 vaccine, including heart attacks, strokes, Bell’s palsy and sudden cardiac death.
💬 What Our Subscribers Are Saying:
“You remain the greatest daily newsletter. Thank you.”
“Excellent- every day this is my best read!”
“This daily collection is most informative. Even if I had the time I would not find this much relevant content.”
Your feedback keeps this newsletter going — thank you.
📽️ Worth Watching
This Is How Free Speech Dies
Preston Byrne is an American lawyer fighting Britain’s attempt to censor US companies under the Online Safety Act. Preston explains why Britain isn’t a free country anymore, what Ofcom actually claims the power to do to American websites and why he says the UK is trying to enforce British censorship law on American soil.
💎 Fascinating Finds
Divergent moral values could make groups more accepting of norm-breaking behavior
Individuals in a morally diverse community tend to believe that the community’s norms are looser. In turn, norm violations are more accepted, and there is a reduced willingness to police transgressions
Why it’s so hard to agree on what counts as true
New research has mapped people’s contrasting conceptions of the truth. No wonder so many arguments feel irresolvable
Why scars never disappear
Scar tissue is built to protect, not vanish.
All these fascinating stories are available to everyone today! But premium subscribers get more like this every day.
🙌 If You Enjoy Today’s Open Edition…
Paid subscribers get the full newsletter every day — not just Sundays.
If today’s open access was valuable, you’ll love the weekday editions even more.
Become a paid subscriber to get daily must-reads
Give a gift subscription
Refer friends and earn up to 6 months free
Thanks for reading — enjoy your Sunday.
See you tomorrow.
— NE
Thanks, NE.
Yes, Palantir - sigh. We poor people are but dust on the global chessboard - so easily swept aside as the big pieces negotiate, coerce, blackmail and bribe each other for the ultimate goal of dominance.
What a nuisance! xxx