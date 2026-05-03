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The Oil Futures Market Is Lying to Us Even if conditions stay just as they are, the rapid drop in inventories, unless arrested, will trigger another bout of buying. In the most optimistic scenario, where Hormuz opens immediately, it would still take months to first clear the backlog of blocked tankers, then clear local oil in storage and finally bring shut-in wells back into production.

No Way Out: Why Permanent Damage to Persian Gulf Oil Wells Begins Now The oil wells of Iran, Iraq, Kuwait and the UAE are not like a garden hose. They are mature, low-pressure reservoirs that require precise gas injection to maintain flow. Once that flow stops, water encroachment -- what engineers call water coning -- traps oil behind barriers of saltwater that are nearly impossible to reverse. Worse, paraffin waxes and asphaltenes precipitate inside the wellbore tubing, clogging the rock pores with solid deposits.

The Palantir pipeline: how Peter Thiel’s surveillance firm hired more than 30 senior UK officials The AI company holds £670m in UK government contracts. It has also hired dozens of senior officials from the departments awarding them – raising what transparency experts call an ‘acute’ corruption risk.

United Arab Emirates Exits OPEC: The End Of The Petrodollar And The Rise Of IMEC History has just been made. The Petrodollar is dead. Asset tokenization will replace the dollar when pricing oil. The IMEC corridor is rebooted with or without the Strait of Hormuz. All of this at the hands of the UAE, the balance of power in the Middle East has shifted.

Iran caused more extensive damage to U.S. military bases than publicly known U.S. bases and equipment across the Middle East came under attack — including from an Iranian F-5, despite American air defenses — and repairs could cost billions of dollars

Are we all conspiracy theorists now? The Washington gunman has sparked paranoia The gunshots at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner had barely stopped echoing through the DC hotel before the internet had solved the case several times over. The leading theories: it was all staged, or all the Left’s fault.

People in UK spend fewer years in good health than a decade ago, study finds Healthy life expectancy for men in the UK has fallen from 62.9 years in the 2012-14 period to 60.7 years in 2022-24 and from 63.7 to 60.9 years for women over the same timeframe, it found.

The Money Printers Have Crossed the Point of No Return It is now clear that the pandemic opened the door to an amount of money printing/ stimulus that was previously unthinkable. It is also clear that once policymakers (governments and central banks) crossed that threshold, that they will never return to what was previously “normal.”

Elites and Their Contempt We live in a world where the elites view the common man as a problem to be solved and the leaders elected by the common man anxiously present themselves as lapdogs to these elites, forgetting any sense of duty or obligation to those who placed them in power.