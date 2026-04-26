This Week's Top 10 Most Read Articles (20-26 April 2026)
A curated digest of the week’s biggest stories, unlocked
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🔝 The Top Stories Read This Week
Bilderberg 2026: The World Elite Gathered in D.C., and Media Refused to Cover It. Here’s What to Know.
Multiple heads of state, CEOs of mega-corporations, military leaders, and even the King of the Netherlands all met behind closed doors for several days. Here’s a look at the 2026 Bilderberg meeting and its extremely powerful participants.
Game theory explains why the US’s goals in Iran keep changing
The ongoing conflict around the Strait of Hormuz has become a situation in game theory known as a war of attrition. The maths behind it can help explain what’s going on.
Some things in Politics Don’t Make Sense Except in the Light of Depopulation
We are meant to despise Trump for the brutality of ICE, nabbing the Venezuelan president, diverting energy to AI data centers, bombing a girls’ school in Iran, starving Cubans, and shredding the US Constitution.
How the ‘be kind’ brigade taught us to hate one another
The ‘angry young women’ phenomenon is an inevitable outgrowth of woke identity politics.
The Technate Was Always Coming
The pandemic was the trial balloon. The political class, Wall Street, and Silicon Valley watched carefully. What they learned was this: the population will comply. The population will inform on itself. The population will absorb humiliating, contradictory, demonstrably false directives from authorities, and the dominant social behaviour will be enforcement of those directives on anyone who objects.
The dirty secret behind our clean green future aired on mainstream TV
Finally, the horror show that is “renewable energy” has had one expose on the mainstream media. A full hour of hard hitting investigation into the environmental destruction, the clubbed koalas, the dead bats, and the poor whipped slaves of Africa.
Why the Pied-à-Terre Tax Misses the Real Problem
Mamdani and Hochul’s plan will further distort an already-dysfunctional property tax system.
Why Keynes was wrong
He misinterpreted fundamental economic principles
Google Starts Scanning All Your Photos As New Update Goes Live
Take a moment to think before you dive in. That’s the best advice for Google Photos users, as the company confirms its latest update can scan all your photos to “use actual images of you and your loved ones” in AI image generation. That means Gemini seeing who you know and what you do. You likely have tens or hundreds of thousands of photos. They’re all exposed if you update.
Millions of US birth records uncover an autism risk surge tied to common drugs taken during pregnancy
Analyzing 6.14 million maternal-child health records from the Epic Cosmos database—representing nearly one-third of all U.S. births between 2014 and 2023—the team found that prescription of medications known to inhibit the cholesterol synthesis pathway were consistently associated with higher rates of ASD in offspring.
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📽️ Worth Watching
The Real War: Technocracy vs. Freedom
Aaron Day talks about the Real War: Technocracy vs. Free Will, Elon Musk, Palantir, power of Peter Thiel, data centers, return of lockdowns, and much more.
💎 Fascinating Finds
Why rest alone doesn’t restore energy
Your energy doesn’t work like a battery — and treating it that way may be why you still feel tired even after a break.
How to train your brain to see possibility instead of doom
Our minds evolved to minimise unpredictability. But if we learn to live with doubt, a world of opportunities opens up
The underappreciated organ that could be key to longer life
New research challenges assumption that small organ located behind sternum becomes unimportant after childhood
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Thanks for reading — enjoy your Sunday.
See you tomorrow.
— NE