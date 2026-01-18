Every Sunday, all 78,000 followers — free and paid — get full access to the stories that dominated the week. If you can’t normally see the paywalled weekday editions, this is your chance to catch up on everything you missed.

Self-amplifying-mRNA vaccines coming soon On 2nd January, the MHRA approved the first self amplifying mRNA vaccine. If you thought the Pfizer and Moderna mRNA ‘vaccines’ were bad, this version of the new technology goes a whole step further.

The Venezuela Technocracy Connection The US bombing of Venezuela and capture of Nicolás Maduro cannot be rationally explained as a drug enforcement operation, or even solely about recovering oil. The bigger picture is Technocracy.

The Dynasty That Changed the World The Rothschild dynasty created institutions that, like pincers, control all global social strata. These include media outlets, magazines, news channels, radio stations, and film production companies, all owned by the Illuminati through their families and power groups. John D. Rockefeller was assigned the task of controlling multimedia.

A Climatologist Asks: Where Are All The Climate-Related Disasters? After 25 years of claimed record heat, extreme weather still refuses to cooperate.

The Week to Start the Revolution In a single week in January 2026, new managers of public health in the Trump administration – backed by a vigorous citizens’ movement of highly informed writers and researchers – have made some dramatic decisions to disrupt the status quo of decades. Within the ranks of the institutional gatekeepers, there is a sense of shock and awe. May this be just the beginning.

Inside the women’s prison where violent male inmates have their way A civilized society protects women and children from men who seek to harm them. Yet under the banner of progress, child rapists, serial sex-offenders, and wife-killers can now secure access to one of our most vulnerable populations — female prisoners — by uttering five magic words: “I identify as a woman.”

The triumph of the material The reality is that, in the very different economic future now unfolding, the material will be all-important, and the monetary, by contrast, will matter very little.

How the Politicization of Everything (Including the ICE Shooting) is Poisoning America The death of Renee Good at the hands of an ICE agent and its immediate politicization is exactly what “they” want: Division, inflammatory rhetoric, and mistrust towards the country’s institutions. Here’s how the shooting’s aftermath is being fueled by those who want to see America collapse.

Covid – not so much a disease as a fascist device None of this is accidental. Covid now functions less as a disease than as a rhetorical device, a standing justification for authority without accountability. The danger is not that the public will panic again, but that institutions will never stop trying.