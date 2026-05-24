This Week's Top 10 Most Read Articles (18-24 May 2026)
A curated digest of the week’s biggest stories, unlocked
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🔝 The Top Stories Read This Week
Gene Therapy Causes Patient to Grow Alarming Tumor
Futurism tells us that tinkering with the genetic code of a living human is risky. Who woulda thought it but let’s not mention that billions of people were forced to have gene therapy without being told it was gene therapy.
MTG says GOP’s future ‘destroyed’ after Trump-backed primary challenger defeats Thomas Massie
‘The Real America First Movement will rise led by the younger generations, who hate the old guard with an unquenchable passion,’ Marjorie Taylor Greene wrote
The Climate Myth that Sought to Change Our Way of Life
For more than three decades, climate policy has been built on a central premise: that rising populations and expanding economies would inevitably drive ever-increasing pressure on the planet. But the world that gave rise to that assumption, no longer exists.
An Assessment Of The Accelerating Timeline for “You Will Own Nothing”
When Klaus Schwab declared at the 2016 World Economic Forum that “you will own nothing and be happy,” most observers treated it as aspirational futurism. A decade later, the architecture to deliver the first half of that sentence is being built in front of us — and it is being built faster than nearly anyone outside the industry has acknowledged.
This tiny center in a UK seaside town is the first place vessels under attack in the Persian Gulf call
When a vessel under attack in the Strait of Hormuz calls for help, a black phone in the corner of an office rings. It’s nothing special – just a normal office phone, a relic of the 1990s.
The Moral and Political Wisdom of C.S. Lewis
The three lectures that form The Abolition of Man remain a must-read for understanding the crisis of our time, as well as the path to recovering the wisdom that will allow us to overcome it.
Europe’s Green Vanities
Magnus Henrekson and collaborators have produced three important books exposing the fraudulence of Europe’s green projects and policies. He explains why the fraud persists despite the obviousness of its fraudulence.
Deadly “red skies” 800 years ago suggest Sun was extremely active in the medieval warm period
It turns out the Sun was far more active than we thought during the warm late Medieval era — which is jolly awkward for the climate modelers who need to believe the sun is just a irrelevant ball of light that has no effect on Earth’s weather.
Cars Are Fast Becoming Dystopian PRISON PODS…
The surveillance state has found its newest frontier: your car’s dashboard. What used to be a symbol of American freedom and independence is rapidly morphing into a high-tech cage that watches your every move and can override your decisions at will.
From an entitlement state to an investment state
How to achieve a pro-social and pro-market economy
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📽️ Worth Watching
We’re currently in an oil deficit, not a shortage. But the longer you’re in a deficit the quicker it is before a shortage arrives. And a shortage is coming very soon. Most people are far too relaxed about the coming crisis.
💎 Fascinating Finds
Scientists reveal how seven days of fasting transforms the human body
Scientists have discovered that the human body undergoes a dramatic internal transformation during extended fasting, with major changes appearing only after about three days without food. In a seven-day water-only fasting study, researchers tracked thousands of proteins in the blood and found widespread shifts affecting organs throughout the body — including the brain. While the body quickly switches from burning glucose to fat, the most intriguing biological changes linked to potential health benefits didn’t emerge until later in the fast.
An OpenAI model has disproved a central conjecture in discrete geometry
For nearly 80 years, mathematicians have studied a deceptively simple question: if you place n points in the plane, how many pairs of points can be exactly distance 11 apart?
How much exercise should you be doing a week? It’s not 150 minutes, new study claims
Adults should record between 560 and 610 minutes a week of moderate to vigorous physical activity, according to the research in the British Journal of Sports Medicine. That’s a whopping nine to 10 hours a week!
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— NE