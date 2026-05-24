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Gene Therapy Causes Patient to Grow Alarming Tumor Futurism tells us that tinkering with the genetic code of a living human is risky. Who woulda thought it but let’s not mention that billions of people were forced to have gene therapy without being told it was gene therapy.

MTG says GOP’s future ‘destroyed’ after Trump-backed primary challenger defeats Thomas Massie ‘The Real America First Movement will rise led by the younger generations, who hate the old guard with an unquenchable passion,’ Marjorie Taylor Greene wrote

The Climate Myth that Sought to Change Our Way of Life For more than three decades, climate policy has been built on a central premise: that rising populations and expanding economies would inevitably drive ever-increasing pressure on the planet. But the world that gave rise to that assumption, no longer exists.

An Assessment Of The Accelerating Timeline for “You Will Own Nothing” When Klaus Schwab declared at the 2016 World Economic Forum that “you will own nothing and be happy,” most observers treated it as aspirational futurism. A decade later, the architecture to deliver the first half of that sentence is being built in front of us — and it is being built faster than nearly anyone outside the industry has acknowledged.

This tiny center in a UK seaside town is the first place vessels under attack in the Persian Gulf call When a vessel under attack in the Strait of Hormuz calls for help, a black phone in the corner of an office rings. It’s nothing special – just a normal office phone, a relic of the 1990s.

The Moral and Political Wisdom of C.S. Lewis The three lectures that form The Abolition of Man remain a must-read for understanding the crisis of our time, as well as the path to recovering the wisdom that will allow us to overcome it.

Europe’s Green Vanities Magnus Henrekson and collaborators have produced three important books exposing the fraudulence of Europe’s green projects and policies. He explains why the fraud persists despite the obviousness of its fraudulence.

Deadly “red skies” 800 years ago suggest Sun was extremely active in the medieval warm period It turns out the Sun was far more active than we thought during the warm late Medieval era — which is jolly awkward for the climate modelers who need to believe the sun is just a irrelevant ball of light that has no effect on Earth’s weather.

Cars Are Fast Becoming Dystopian PRISON PODS… The surveillance state has found its newest frontier: your car’s dashboard. What used to be a symbol of American freedom and independence is rapidly morphing into a high-tech cage that watches your every move and can override your decisions at will.