The Tokenization of Everything, Including You Technocracy’s plan is to end debt altogether and establish an asset-based system instead. This parallels Islamic banking that already serves 1.2 billion muslims around the world. This flipalooza will change life as we know it and turn the economic system into a pay-to-view subscription nightmare.

Washington Post Raid Is a Frightening Reminder: Turn Off Your Phone’s Biometrics Now The search warrant to raid a Washington Post reporter’s home shows how authorities can open your phone without your consent.

Donald Trump ‘set to reveal UFO secrets’ in bombshell speech ‘ready to go’ Mark Christopher Lee, a UK-based writer, director and ufologist, told the Daily Mail he had been informed by a Trump administration adviser that the President “has been given authority by the other major world leaders to make this announcement”.

The New Federal Reference Manual On Scientific Evidence: All The Smartest People Get Hoodwinked By The Climate Charlatans It is truly remarkable how easy it is to fool the smartest people. And especially when you tell them they are helping to save the world.

It’s Starting to Look Like AI Has Killed the Entire Model of College When AI chatbots hit the scene, they turned a lousy situation into a full blown nightmare, with fresh college graduates discovering in real time that their degrees are almost useless in one of the worst job markets in recent history.

Something is Terribly Wrong With the Movie “The Carpenter’s Son” “The Carpenter’s Son” is said to be a “biblical movie” with horror elements. It is actually a Satanic manifesto disguised as entertainment. Here’s a look at the symbolism in this baffling movie that is as unhinged as Nicolas Cage playing Joseph.

CBS News’ Star Hire Hung With Epstein as Baby Son Fought for Life Peter Attia once chose to meet with Jeffrey Epstein—ignoring his wife’s plea to come to the hospital where their infant son was being treated.

The Lutnick Deception: The Island Email That Won’t Go Away Howard Lutnick is a man the world has been sold as a survivor, a Wall Street titan who rebuilt Cantor Fitzgerald investment bank from the ashes of September 11, a billionaire philanthropist, and, most recently, joined at the hip with President Donald Trump, as his Commerce Secretary. His public biography reads like a meticulously crafted narrative of resilience, morality, and calculated success. But a deeper look into the released Epstein files and FBI documents tells a far more troubling story, one that cannot be contained in the usual heavily curated press releases or tidy interviews.

Miracles in the (In)famous Pfizer Trial Shortly after the second dose the author calls the period ‘The Eight Days of Miracles’ because what happened at that time was miraculous. Vaccine effectiveness has dramatically increased in the blink of an eye: from 50% to 90%. Too good to be true?