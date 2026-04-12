This Week's Top 10 Most Read Articles (6-12 April 2026)
A curated digest of the week’s biggest stories, unlocked
Please make sure you like my posts and subscribe if you can. Thanks! NE
🔝 The Top Stories Read This Week
Long Before the Collapse, the Warnings Were Already There and No One Took Them Seriously
There is a strange pattern in history that becomes visible only after events have already unfolded: the people who understand what is coming are almost always the ones ignored the longest. They are not ignored because they lack intelligence, credibility, or experience, but because what they say is uncomfortable during times of apparent prosperity.
America just triumphed on the world stage - and its haters are too blind to see how
What’s unfolding right now isn’t foreign policy chaos. It’s the deliberate dismantling of the post-war global order and the construction of something new in its place.
The shameful silence over Nigeria’s Palm Sunday massacre
Why do the media continue to downplay the Islamist slaughter of Nigeria’s Christians?
It’s the end of internet anonymity as we know it (and I don’t feel fine)
Turkey’s proposal is extreme but, if you’ve been paying attention, unsurprising
An Inconvenient Tree: Uncovered In Alps… Europe Much Warmer Than Today 6000 Years Ago
Growing climate skepticism in Europe… An inconvenient tree found in the Alps shows climate was warmer 6000 years ago.
Where There Is Salt
An American Company Drilled for Oil in Kenya — and Left Behind Soaring Cancer Rates
Will this heroic Australian finally bring the covid criminals to justice?
Jayden Beale, is single-handedly bringing what he hopes to be the largest human rights case in the world: one that will finally show how governments experimented on the general public with drugs that were neither proved safe or effective.
Sen Johnson says staff untangling Biden ‘coverup’ of COVID vax injuries across millions of files
“We’re just scratching the surface in terms of what they covered up,” Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations chair says.
Is this the world’s most dangerous AI model?
If companies in the West can produce technology this powerful, the Chinese Communist Party can’t be far behind
At The Heartland Climate Conference: “What Is The Proof?”, Extreme Weather Events Edition
The most interesting presentation on this subject came from John Clauser. For those who haven’t heard of him, Clauser was one of the co-winners of the Nobel Prize in physics in 2022.
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📽️ Worth Watching
The Left Are Using MINORITIES to DESTROY The West. Colonisers Must be Colonised!
💎 Fascinating Finds
A prominent historian investigating the death of Jesus experienced a conversion — and a brush with the supernatural
Tom Holland argues that Western secular values, such as belief in the importance of compassion, equality, and human rights, are not universal human instincts. They are the products of Christianity.
3 ways to prove you’re human online
As AI overwhelms the web, we will need a way to distinguish people from machines.
Internal Combustion Engines: The Great Economic Equalizer
Internal combustion engines empowered millions to participate in the modern economy. Restrictions on their use hit the poor hardest.
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Thanks for reading — enjoy your Sunday.
See you tomorrow.
— NE
Thank you, NE - a good collection of largely sobering items.
Btw. I give below the latest on John Ward (copied from one of his fans)
⚓ UPDATE ON JOHN — THE SLOG RESTS, THE QUILL WAITS
#IABATO — It’s All Bollocks And That’s Official
There is a particular quality of silence that belongs to the serious writer
on enforced rest — not the silence of abandonment, not the silence of
defeat, but the silence of a man who has, for the moment, handed the field
back to the lizards and the West African afternoon heat, and is allowing
his hip, his body, and perhaps his considerable patience with the human
species to undergo whatever repair they require.
I spoke this morning with Anne-Marie and Jo — John's daughters, who are
with him in The Gambia. John is well. He is recovering from the hip
replacements he wrote about himself before the quill went quiet. He is
in good hands. And he will return to the crease — as he put it in the
piece we drafted together — when the IABATO muse sees fit to knock on
the door again.
That is all the news. And it is, I think, good news.
https://grubstreetinexile.substack.com/p/update-on-john-the-slog-rests-the?utm_campaign=post-expanded-share&utm_medium=web