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Long Before the Collapse, the Warnings Were Already There and No One Took Them Seriously There is a strange pattern in history that becomes visible only after events have already unfolded: the people who understand what is coming are almost always the ones ignored the longest. They are not ignored because they lack intelligence, credibility, or experience, but because what they say is uncomfortable during times of apparent prosperity.

America just triumphed on the world stage - and its haters are too blind to see how What’s unfolding right now isn’t foreign policy chaos. It’s the deliberate dismantling of the post-war global order and the construction of something new in its place.

The shameful silence over Nigeria’s Palm Sunday massacre Why do the media continue to downplay the Islamist slaughter of Nigeria’s Christians?

It’s the end of internet anonymity as we know it (and I don’t feel fine) Turkey’s proposal is extreme but, if you’ve been paying attention, unsurprising

An Inconvenient Tree: Uncovered In Alps… Europe Much Warmer Than Today 6000 Years Ago Growing climate skepticism in Europe… An inconvenient tree found in the Alps shows climate was warmer 6000 years ago.

Where There Is Salt An American Company Drilled for Oil in Kenya — and Left Behind Soaring Cancer Rates

Will this heroic Australian finally bring the covid criminals to justice? Jayden Beale, is single-handedly bringing what he hopes to be the largest human rights case in the world: one that will finally show how governments experimented on the general public with drugs that were neither proved safe or effective.

Sen Johnson says staff untangling Biden ‘coverup’ of COVID vax injuries across millions of files “We’re just scratching the surface in terms of what they covered up,” Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations chair says.

Is this the world’s most dangerous AI model? If companies in the West can produce technology this powerful, the Chinese Communist Party can’t be far behind