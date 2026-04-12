The Naked Emperor’s Newsletter

The Naked Emperor’s Newsletter

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Zarayna Pradyer's avatar
Zarayna Pradyer
2h

Thank you, NE - a good collection of largely sobering items.

Btw. I give below the latest on John Ward (copied from one of his fans)

⚓ UPDATE ON JOHN — THE SLOG RESTS, THE QUILL WAITS

#IABATO — It’s All Bollocks And That’s Official

There is a particular quality of silence that belongs to the serious writer

on enforced rest — not the silence of abandonment, not the silence of

defeat, but the silence of a man who has, for the moment, handed the field

back to the lizards and the West African afternoon heat, and is allowing

his hip, his body, and perhaps his considerable patience with the human

species to undergo whatever repair they require.

I spoke this morning with Anne-Marie and Jo — John's daughters, who are

with him in The Gambia. John is well. He is recovering from the hip

replacements he wrote about himself before the quill went quiet. He is

in good hands. And he will return to the crease — as he put it in the

piece we drafted together — when the IABATO muse sees fit to knock on

the door again.

That is all the news. And it is, I think, good news.

https://grubstreetinexile.substack.com/p/update-on-john-the-slog-rests-the?utm_campaign=post-expanded-share&utm_medium=web

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