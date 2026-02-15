*** We are currently in a fifth-generation warfare, attacked from all sides by misinformation, social engineering and behavioural nudging. From Covid to Epstein (and everything in between) this newsletter has tried to inform you about what’s going on without influencing you. I want you to come to your own conclusions and help us all learn together

I witnessed Epstein’s post mortem. His death must be reinvestigated In an interview with The Telegraph, Dr Michael Baden raises questions about paedophile’s suicide Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem Named by Massie Over Epstein ‘Torture Video’ Email Sulayem is chairman and CEO of DP World, a major global logistics firm based in the UAE. Man In A Dress Goes On School Shooting Spree, But Don’t Worry, Local Leaders Respected His Pronouns Authorities initially described the suspect, found dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound, as a “woman in a dress.” Then RCMP Staff Sergeant and Tim Walz impersonator Ken Floyd repeatedly referred to the shooter as a “gunperson” in a press briefing. So, Bill Gates, why did you talk to Jeffrey Epstein about ‘co-branding’ a pandemic? One of the revelations of the latest batch of Epstein files is his strong interest in viruses, vaccines, pandemics and mRNA. Two months after getting out of jail, he is writing about viruses, infectious diseases, and something he calls ‘My BIG idea’. Epstein bombshell as link to ‘senior government official’ is revealed in redacted files Ro Khanna also warned that the fallout from the Jeffrey Epstein scandal could pose a serious threat to the British monarchy, arguing that the controversy extends far beyond individual wrongdoing and into the heart of the UK’s political and social establishment. The slow Epstein earthquake: The rupture between the people and the élites After Epstein, nothing can continue as before: neither the ‘never again’ values, nor the bipolar economics of extreme disparities, nor trust. The Genie in the Bottle: Vaccine Rites On a psycho-spiritual level penetration into the interior of a person who does not wish to be vaccinated constitutes a peculiarly devastating form of violation. Insofar as unwanted injection effects alien entrance into the interior space phenomenologically experienced as the abode of the soul itself, such a violation shares certain unmistakable features of rape. Why did anyone ever listen to Noam Chomsky? Regardless of his association with Epstein, Chomsky has long been due a fall from grace. The austere leftist’s downplaying of atrocities in Cambodia, Bosnia and Kosovo is unforgivable Should critical thinkers be discussing the ‘Epstein files’? Let us consider three sceptical perspectives on Epstein and the latest release of three million documents. How the house of Rothschild became entangled with Epstein Swiss private bank Edmond de Rothschild was in trouble. Ariane de Rothschild turned to Jeffrey Epstein

Thomas Massie talks about the moment he realised Pam Bondi was covering up for Jeffrey Epstein’s clients.

💎 Fascinating Finds

What If Healing Your Nervous System Didn’t Require Cutting Into Your Body? The endovascular revolution that’s changing everything we thought we knew about vagus nerve stimulation Researchers Studied What Happens When Workplaces Seriously Embrace AI, and the Results May Make You Nervous “You don’t work less. You just work the same amount or even more.” The workplace wasn’t designed for humans – and it shows Exhaustion isn’t a personal failing – it’s built into the system. Indeed, this way of organising work is not accidental. It has deep roots in how modern workplaces were designed.

