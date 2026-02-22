*** We are currently in a fifth-generation warfare, attacked from all sides by misinformation, social engineering and behavioural nudging. From Covid to Epstein (and everything in between) this newsletter has tried to inform you about what’s going on without influencing you. I want you to come to your own conclusions and help us all learn together

Sinister hidden agenda to steal power from parents Beneath the gender provisions headlines is the deeper story: a systematic transfer of authority over children from parents to the state, advanced through language so careful that you could read it twice and miss what it’s doing. Scientists have plan to save the world by chopping down boreal forest and tossing it in the Arctic Ocean The latest plan to get better weather in a hundred years, is to cut down trees and dump them in the Arctic. Andrew’s (very) long fall from grace As a teenager he’d acquired the nickname Randy Andy, and as a young man his behaviour was so atrocious that a footman punched him in the face. Queen Elizabeth refused his subsequent offer to resign on the grounds that her son had obviously deserved it. Caltech scientist fatally shot in the Antelope Valley Carl Grillmair was a Caltech scientist focusing on dark matter, galactic structure, stellar populations, and exoplanets. Tucker Carlson interrogated in Israel, has passport seized after interviewing US ambassador The conservative journalist, who has condemned Israeli influence in Washington, says Israeli security took his whole team in for questioning There’s Only One Greenhouse Gas—And It Isn’t CO2 Indeed, technically speaking, there is no such thing as a greenhouse gas at all, although there is one reflective surface in the sky. People on GLP-1s Are Getting an Old-Timey Sailors’ Disease Appetite suppression in people taking GLP-1s could lead to deficiencies in vitamins and nutrients, an expert warns The Carefully Contrived Spontaneity of the “Shocking” Epstein Files Release The Epstein files have been in the hands of the F.B.I. for eight years or more. Then why have redacted files been released just recently? Cui bono? And who is behind the release that did not occur over the course of the first Trump and the Biden administrations? Cui bono? Scientist gives himself brain damage by testing secret audio weapon on himself in attempt to disprove ‘Havana Syndrome’ Working in a top–secret research project in 2024, the unidentified government scientist constructed a device capable of emitting powerful pulses of microwave radiation. ‘The West’s self-hatred is deeply dangerous’ Marie Kawthar Daouda on why the woke assault on Western history does nothing for ethnic minorities.

Del Bigtree hits back at Neil deGrasse Tyson who tries to use the “Greater Good” argument for Covid vaccines.

💎 Fascinating Finds

We still don’t understand human cell behavior. That’s about to change. By treating the human body as an information system, scientists are using AI to simulate cells, visualize hidden biology, and detect disease at its earliest — and most preventable — stages. Giant viruses may be more alive than we thought A giant virus encodes part of the protein-making toolkit of cells that gives it greater control over its amoeba host, raising questions about how it evolved and how such beings relate to living organisms The biological necessity of boredom in the age of screens “I call it a tyranny of attention because there’s so many demands on our attention coming from so many different directions that we are simply overwhelmed and we don’t have the mental bandwidth to cope with it.”

